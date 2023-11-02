ICC World Cup: Team India posts 357/8 versus Sri Lanka

By Rajdeep Saha 06:09 pm Nov 02, 202306:09 pm

Kohli scored 88 versus SL (Photo credit: X/@BCCI)

The Indian cricket team batted well versus Sri Lanka in match number 33 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 on Thursday at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Shubman Gill (92), Virat Kohli (88), and Shreyas Iyer (82) played to their strengths as India went on to get a solid score of 357/8. Sri Lanka were sloppy in the field. Here's more.

Rohit departs early

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma dispatched the first ball of the innings for a four before being bowled out to send the crowd at his home ground into silence. Rohit played for the inswinger but Dilshan Madushanka's delivery nipped away. Across his last four innings at the Wankhede, Rohit has struggled scoring just 50 runs.

Gill and Kohli add 189 runs

After Rohit's departure, Kohli joined Gill and the two batted superbly to put up a stand of 189 runs. Both players played to their strengths and ran well between the wickets. The boundaries flowed and singles put SL under pressure. However, Gill was dismissed by Madhushanka in the 30th over. Kohli perished shortly after that as India were reduced to 196/3.

Kohli goes past 13,500 runs and 1,000 in 2023

Kohli scored a valiant 88-run knock. He has now gone past 13,500 runs in ODI cricket, becoming the fourth to do so. Kohli owns 13,525 runs at an average of 58.04. He struck his 70th ODI fifty, besides owning 48 tons. Meanwhile, Kohli surpassed 1,000 ODI runs in 2023. He owns 1,054 runs at 65.87. The tally includes four tons and six half-centuries.

Gill scripts this unique record

Gill managed 92 from 92 balls. His knock consisted of 11 fours and two sixes. The youngster has now been dismissed in the 90s for the first time in his ODI career. Gill notched his 11th ODI half-century, besides racing to 2,113 runs at 62.14. The tally also includes six centuries. As per ESPNcricinfo, in 2023, Gill has accumulated 1,426 runs at 64.81.

Shreyas Iyer shows his character

Shreyas Iyer was under a lot of pressure after undergoing a barren run over the last couple of games. Many questioned his place in the side. However, Shreyas showed his character and offered a fight. He got to his fifty with a four off just 36 balls. He was part of two fifty-plus stands. Shreyas perished for a 56-ball 82 (4s: 3, 6s: 6).

Madushanka claims a fifer for SL

Among the Lankan bowlers, Madushanka was the pick of the bowlers. He went on to claim a solid fifer and looked promising. He is the fourth Sri Lankan bowler to take a fifer in ODI World Cup history. He finished with figures worth 5/80 from 10 overs. Madushanka has raced to 18 wickets in the ongoing World Cup, surpassing Adam Zampa (16).