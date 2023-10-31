World Cup: Hashmatullah Shahidi, Azmatullah Omarzai attain a partnership record

By Parth Dhall 01:05 am Oct 31, 202301:05 am

Afghanistan won the match by seven wickets (Image source: X/@ACBofficials)

Afghanistan beat Sri Lanka in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup encounter in Pune. The Afghans successfully chased down 242, with Rahmat Shah (62), Hashmatullah Shahidi (58*), and Azmatullah Omarzai (73*) playing impactful knocks. Shahidi and Omarzai added 111 runs, now the highest unbeaten partnership for Afghanistan in ODI World Cups (any wicket). Here are the key stats.

Shahidi leads Afghanistan from the front

Shahidi, who has been among the runs, once again led Afghanistan from the front. The Afghan skipper joined Rahmat in the middle after the side reduced to 73/2. Shahidi and Rahmat added 48 runs together. Shahidi smashed an unbeaten 58 off 74 balls (2 fours and 1 six). This was his second 50+ score of the ongoing World Cup.

Omarzai's third fifty of World Cup 2023

Omarzai, who has been bolstering Afghanistan's middle order of late, did the talking with his blade. He didn't let the side collapse after they lost Rahmat for 131 runs. Omarzai negotiated the Lankan bowlers and took Afghanistan to win along with Shahidi. The former slammed a 63-ball 73* (6 fours and 3 sixes). He smashed his third fifty in World Cup 2023.

Omarzai attains this feat

Omarzai's 73* is now the highest individual score for Afghanistan at number five or below in ODI World Cups. He surpassed his own 62 that came against India in Delhi in the ongoing tournament.

Highest unbeaten stand for Afghanistan in WCs (any wicket)

Omarzai and Shahidi shared a 111*-run stand, the highest partnership for Afghanistan in ODI World Cups (any wicket). Overall, this is the fifth-highest stand for Afghanistan in the tournament. Notably, Omarzai has been involved in another such partnership.

A look at the match summary

SL had a steady start after Afghanistan elected to field. They recorded their lowest first-powerplay total in WC 2023 (41/1). SL were down to 185/7 after their top five couldn't capitalize. Angelo Mathews and Maheesh Theekshana then took SL to 241. Farooqi took a four-fer. Although Afghanistan lost Rahmanullah Gurbaz (0) early, Ibrahim Zadran (39), Rahmat (62), Shahidi, and Omarzai took them to victory.