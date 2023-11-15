Rachin Ravindra equals this World Cup record of Kane Williamson

1/5

Sports 2 min read

Rachin Ravindra equals this World Cup record of Kane Williamson

By Parth Dhall 07:09 pm Nov 15, 202307:09 pm

Rachin Ravindra has broken Kane Williamson's record

The record-breaking run of New Zealand batter Rachin Ravindra continues in the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup. Ravindra attained yet another feat with this blade during the 1st semi-final against India at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. He now has the joint-most runs by a NZ batter in a single World Cup edition. However, he departed after scoring a 22-ball 13 in Mumbai.

2/5

Ravindra overtakes Kane Williamson

New Zealand reached the final of the 2019 World Cup where they lost to England at Lord's. Kane Williamson led the Kiwis from the front in that campaign. He smashed 578 runs at an incredible average of 82.57. Before the ongoing match, these were the most runs by a Kiwi batter in a WC edition. Youngster Ravindra has equaled Williamson in this regard.

3/5

Most runs in a maiden World Cup edition

Ravindra, featuring in his maiden World Cup edition, has been the talk of the town. The left-handed batter scripted history by smashing a ton on his World Cup debut (123* vs England in Ahmedabad). Ravindra now has the most runs by a batter in their maiden WC edition. He surpassed England's Jonny Bairstow, who scored 532 runs in 2019.

4/5

Most runs in a World Cup edition before turning 25

Ravindra, who was named after Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid, broke a massive record of one of his idols. Tendulkar, now 50, was the highest run-scorer of World Cup 1996. He smashed 523 runs at 87.16. Ravindra has overtaken Tendulkar by scoring over 550 runs in the ongoing tournament. The former now has the most runs in a WC event before turning 25.

5/5

A historic ton on WC debut

At 23 years and 321 days, Ravindra became the youngest NZ player to score a century in the World Cup. He broke the record of former batter Nathan Astle, who did so at 24 years and 152 days. It is worth noting that Astle's ton also came against England at the same venue (Ahmedabad) in the 1996 World Cup opener.