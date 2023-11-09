Rachin Ravindra breaks this record of his idol Sachin Tendulkar

Rachin Ravindra breaks this record of his idol Sachin Tendulkar

Rachin Ravindra now has the most runs in a World Cup edition before turning 25

New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra continues to break records from his blade in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup. He gave the Kiwis another positive start as they attempted to chase 172 against Sri Lanka in Bengaluru. During his knock, Ravindra broke Sachin Tendulkar's record for scoring the most runs in a World Cup edition before turning 25. Here are the key stats.

Why does this story matter?

Ravindra, who was named after Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid, broke a massive record of one of his idols. Tendulkar, now 50, was the highest run-scorer of World Cup 1996. He smashed 523 runs at 87.16. Ravindra has overtaken Tendulkar by scoring over 550 runs in the ongoing tournament. The former now has the most runs in a WC event before turning 25.

Most runs in a maiden World Cup edition

Ravindra, featuring in his maiden World Cup edition, has been the talk of the town. The left-handed batter scripted history by smashing a ton on his World Cup debut (123* vs England in Ahmedabad). Ravindra now has the most runs by a batter in their maiden WC edition. He surpassed England's Jonny Bairstow, who scored 532 runs in 2019.

A historic ton on World Cup debut

At 23 years and 321 days, Ravindra became the youngest NZ player to score a century in the World Cup. He broke the record of former batter Nathan Astle, who did so at 24 years and 152 days. It is worth noting that Astle's ton also came against England at the same venue (Ahmedabad) in the 1996 World Cup opener.

Most tons for NZ in ODI World Cups

Earlier, Ravindra's outing against Pakistan in Bengaluru saw him become the first Kiwi batter to slam three centuries in ODI World Cups. He smashed a 94-ball 108 against Pakistan as NZ racked up a mammoth 401/6.

Ravindra's numbers in WC 2023

Ravindra now has the second-most runs for New Zealand in a World Cup edition. He has smashed 578 runs from nine matches at an incredible average of 70.62 so far. Ravindra is set to surpass Kane Williamson, who hammered 578 runs in the 2019 World Cup. Overall, Tendulkar holds the record for scoring the most runs in a WC edition (673 in 2003).

Ravindra smashes a 34-ball 42

New Zealand did well to bowl Sri Lanka out for 171 in the 47th over. Openers Devon Conway and Ravindra then made the chase one-sided by sharing an 86-run stand. Conway smashed a 42-ball 45, while Ravindra slammed 42 off 34 balls (3 fours and 3 sixes). The latter had a strike rate of 123.53.