ICC Cricket World Cup final: Unbeaten India face heavweights Australia

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 10:00 am Nov 18, 202310:00 am

India and Australia will lock horns in the 2023 ODI World Cup final on November 19

India will lock horns against Australia in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup final on September 19 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. This will be Australia's eighth final while it will be India's fourth. The Kangaroos were beaten by India in the group-stage clash but they have more experience of playing in the finals with five wins and only two defeats.

Pitch report, timing, and TV listing

The colossal Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will host this duel on November 19 (2:00pm IST). The pitch here is unusually balanced and assists both the batters and the bowlers. Owing to the anticipated dew factor, the toss-winning skipper is likely to bowl. Star Sports Network will telecast the match live while fans can live stream on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

A look at the head-to-head records

A total of 150 ODIs have been played between the two teams. Australia have a massive advantage with 83 wins in comparison to India's 57 victories. As many as 10 matches finished inconclusively. They have faced each other 13 times in the ODI World Cup, with Australia prevailing eight times and India managing five wins. India defeated them in the group stage (2023 WC).

Here are the probable XIs

India probable XI: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wicket-keeper), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj. Australia probable XI: Travis Head, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis (wicket-keeper), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins (Captain), Adam Zampa, and Josh Hazlewood.

Australia's knockout experience against India's home advantage

Australia are exceptional in World Cup knockouts, having won the title five times. However, in Indian conditions, the Men in Blue are clear favorites heading into Sunday's title clash. With the Ahmedabad wicket offering turn to the spinners, it will be a challenge for the Australian middle-order. Unbeaten India have played solid cricket and Australia with an eight-game winning streak will be no walkovers.

A look at the key performers

Kohli, who smoked a sensational century versus New Zealand in the semi-final, is the highest run-getter in the 2023 World Cup with 711 runs at 101.57. Rohit and Iyer have compiled 550 and 526 runs respectively. Warner is Australia's highest run-getter with 528 runs at 52.80. Shami is the highest wicket-taker with 23 scalps while Zampa is just behind him with 22 wickets.

