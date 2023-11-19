Virat Kohli becomes second-highest run-getter in ODI WC history

Virat Kohli becomes second-highest run-getter in ODI WC history

By Gaurav Tripathi 02:30 pm Nov 19, 2023

Kohli is the leading run-getter of 2023 WC (Source: X/@BCCI)

Star Indian batter Virat Kohli has accomplished yet another milestone as he has become the second-highest run-getter in ICC Cricket World Cups. He accomplished the milestone with his third run against Australia in the high-voltage final of the 2023 edition. Kohli, who has been shattering runs for fun in the ongoing competition, went past former Australian captain Ricky Ponting's tally. Here are his stats.

A look at Kohli's World Cup numbers

Playing his 37th WC match, Kohli went past Ponting's tally of 1,743 runs in the competition's history. The former, who averages 58-plus in the competition, is now only behind Sachin Tendulkar (2,278). Kohli's tally of 16 fifty-plus World Cup scores is only second to that of Tendulkar (21). The tally includes five tons and 11 fifties.

Leading run-getter of the event

Kohli has now raced past 714 runs at a 90-plus average in the 2023 WC (50s: 5, 100s: 3). He displaced Tendulkar (673 in 2003) as the batter with most runs in a WC edition. As per ESPNcricinfo, the 35-year-old became the first player to accomplish eight 50-plus scores in a WC edition. He also became the first batter to complete 50 ODI tons.

Here are his overall numbers

Kohli is the third-highest run-scorer in ODI cricket, having slammed over 13,795 runs. His average of 58.7 is the best among batters with at least 2,500 runs. Kohli also owns 71 half-centuries in ODI cricket besides 50 tons. Over 1,300 of his runs have come in the ongoing year, averaging over 70. The tally includes six tons and seven fifties.

Third-most runs versus Australia in ODIs

Kohli has mustered over 2,300 runs in 49 ODIs versus Australia, averaging over 53. Only his compatriots Tendulkar (3,077) and Rohit Sharma (2,330-plus) have accumulated more ODI runs against them. Kohli's tally of eight ODI tons versus Australia is only second to Tendulkar (9). The former has also smoked 13 fifties versus the Aussies in the format.