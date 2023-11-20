Decoding the best spells in ODI World Cup 2023

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 08:30 pm Nov 20, 202308:30 pm

Shami finished as the highest wicket-taker in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

The ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 saw plenty of amazing bowlers rise to the occasion while some new faces also emerged under pressure. There were some standout performances from a few bowlers who were mostly expected to do well while some were not as impressive as they were in the previous editions. Here we decode the best spells from the 2023 World Cup.

4/53 - Zampa's quest against Pakistan

Adam Zampa was exceptional for Australia in the 2023 ODI World Cup as he scalped 23 wickets. He didn't have the best of starts but his 4/53 against Pakistan helped him immensely. Chasing 368, Pakistan had a good start until Marcus Stoinis got two wickets. Zampa then dismissed Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Iftikhar Ahmed and Mohammad Nawaz and guided Australia to a big win.

5/18 - Shami rattled the SL batting lineup

Mohammad Shami finished as the highest wicket-taker in the 2023 ODI World Cup. He scalped three fifers in the tournament. One such incident happened against SL when India registered the second-biggest win in a World Cup clash. Defending 357, India bowled out SL for only 55 runs. Shami finished with 5/18 dismissing Charith Asalanka, Angelo Mathews, Dushan Hemantha, Dushmantha Chameera and Kasun Rajitha.

5/33 - Jadeja spun his web around SA batters

Ravindra Jadeja was the star for India with the ball in the highly-anticipated match against SA in Kolkata. India compiled 326/5 courtesy of a century from Virat Kohli. In reply, SA folded like a pack of cards as they registered their lowest WC total of 83 runs. Jadeja finished with 5/33 removing Temba Bavuma, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Keshav Maharaj, and Kagiso Rabada.

5/54 - Shaheen's exceptional performance against Australia

Shaheen Afridi was far from his best rhythm in the 2023 World Cup. However, his 5/54 was a laudable bowling effort against Australia considering the performance of his fellow bowlers. Australia hammered 367/9 and while others went for runs, Shaheen was decent even though Pakistan lost the match. He dismissed Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Starc, and Josh Hazlewood.

7/57 - Shami's match-winning spell versus NZ in WC semi-final

Shami was at another level in the semi-final against NZ as he finished with career-best ODI figures of 7/57. NZ were on course to chase India's mammoth score of 397/4 as Daryl Mitchell and Kane Williamson stitched a crucial partnership. But Shami turned the hero for India by dismissing Williamson, Mitchell, Devon Conway, Tom Latham, Rachin Ravindra, Tim Southee, and Lockie Ferguson.