Kuldeep Yadav vs Adam Zampa: Decoding their 2023 ODI stats

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 02:31 pm Nov 18, 202302:31 pm

Kuldeep is the highest wicket-taker in ODIs in 2023 (Photo credit: X/imkuldeep18)

India and Australia will lock horns in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup final on Sunday in Ahmedabad. Both teams are in fiery form and will look to put their best foot forward in the big clash. Given the conditions, the focus will be on star spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Adam Zampa, who have been pivotal for their respective teams in this tournament.

Why does this story matter?

The final is in Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium and the pitch will likely favor the spinners. While Kuldeep has been brilliant throughout the tournament, Zampa has been Australia's most successful bowler in the ongoing event. However, because of India's fantastic pace attack, Kuldeep has not got the limelight. Meanwhile, Zampa will look to continue his brilliance. Both the spinners have been sensational in 2023.

Kuldeep's wickets tally from 2023

The left-arm leg spinner is the highest wicket-taker in ODIs this year with 48 scalps. Kuldeep has featured in 27 ODIs in 2023 with an impressive average of 18.68. He owns a couple of four-wicket hauls and a solitary fifer. His best figures of 5/25 came against Pakistan in the Asia Cup. Kuldeep's average is the second-lowest among bowlers with 30-plus wickets this year.

Zampa has been Australia's most successful bowler this year (ODIs)

It has been a topsy-turvy year for Zampa who has been massively inconsistent with his length and line. However, the leggie is still Australia's most successful bowler this year with 37 scalps from 19 ODIs at 25.83. He owns as many as five four-wicket hauls but is yet to register a fifer this year. His best figures of 4/8 came against Netherlands (ODI WC).

A look at Kuldeep's performance at the 2023 World Cup

Kuldeep has claimed 15 wickets in 10 ODI World Cup matches at 24.53. His strike rate reads 34.06. The southpaw registered figures of 2/42 against Australia, 1/40 versus Afghanistan, 2/35 against Pakistan, 1/47 against Bangladesh, 2/73 versus NZ, 2/24 against England, 0/3 versus, SL, 2/7 against SA, 2/41 versus the Netherlands, and 1/56 against NZ in the semi-final.

Zampa's exceptional performance at the 2023 World Cup

Zampa has been exceptional for Australia in the 2023 ODI World Cup. He is the second-highest wicket-taker in the tournament with 22 wickets at 21.40. The leggie has claimed 0/53 against India, 1/70 versus SA, 4/47 against SL, 4/53 versus Pakistan, 4/8 against Netherlands, 3/74 versus NZ, 3/21 against England, 1/58 versus Afghanistan, 2/32 against Bangladesh and 0/55 against SA in the semi-final.

Most wickets by an Australian spinner in a WC edition

Zampa has now raced to 22 wickets in 10 games in the ongoing event at 21.40. He has gone past Brad Hogg (21 in 2007) and Shane Warne (20 in 1999) to become the Aussie spinner with the most wickets in a WC edition. Among spinners, only Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan has claimed more wickets in a WC edition, 23 in 2007.

Only Australian bowler with this feat

Earlier in the tournament, Zampa became the first Australian bowler to record three consecutive four-plus wicket hauls in ODI WCs. India's Mohammed Shami (2019 and 2023) and Pakistan's Shahid Afridi (2011) are the only other bowlers with this feat. Zampa took 4/47 against SL, 4/53 against Pakistan, and 4/8 against the Netherlands in 2023 WC. Overall, he now has 164 ODI wickets at 28.03.

Kuldeep can join this list of elite Indian bowlers

Kuldeep has a chance of becoming the fourth Indian bowler to claim 50 ODI wickets in a calendar year. He would join Anil Kumble (61 in 1996), Ajit Agarkar (58 in 1998), and Ravindra Jadeja (52 in 2013). Meanwhile, 2018 is the only other year wherein Kuldeep scalped over 35 ODI wickets. He finished with 45 scalps that year.

A look at their overall ODI numbers

In September 2023, Kuldeep became the fastest Indian spinner to accomplish 150 ODI wickets in only 88 matches. He now owns 167 wickets in 100 matches at 25.52 (5W: 2). Meanwhile, Zampa is Australia's second-most successful spinner in ODIs with 164 wickets. He is only behind Warne (291) in this regard. He owns 11 four-wicket hauls and a solitary fifer.