Rohit Sharma vs Australia in ODIs: Decoding the key stats

By Rajdeep Saha 12:00 pm Nov 18, 202312:00 pm

In 261 ODIs, Rohit has slammed 10,662 runs (Photo credit: X/@BCCI)

Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma will be hoping to end the ICC Cricket World Cup campaign on a high when his side faces Australia in the final on Sunday. Rohit has been superb in the ongoing tournament, having scored 550 runs from 10 matches at 55.00. He has given India the desired starts upfront with his aggressive nature in play. Here's more.

Why does this story matter?

Rohit owns a strike rate of 124.15 in the ongoing 2023 World Cup which sums up the team's plan and his role alike. Rohit's starts have given players like Virat Kohli to come in and bat deep. He will want to enjoy a similar role in the high-octane finale clash. Rohit is the second-highest scorer for India against Australia and he will mean business.

Rohit owns an average of 58.30 versus Australia

As per ESPNcricinfo, Rohit owns 2,332 runs from 44 ODIs against the Aussies. He carries an average of 58.30 while his strike rate reads a handsome 95.30. He is only behind Sachin Tendulkar in terms of ODI runs for India versus Australia. Rohit has amassed eight tons and nine fifties versus Australia. Notably, he has hammered a total of 84 sixes.

Breaking down his numbers versus the Aussies

In 19 away matches (home of opposition), Rohit has clocked 990 runs at 58.23 with the help of four tons and two fifties. In 24 home ODIs, Rohit owns 1,285 runs at 58.40 (100s: 4, 50s: 6). In one neutral game, he smashed 57 runs.

Rohit's ODI and World Cup stats

In 261 ODIs, Rohit has slammed 10,662 runs at 49.13 with the help of 31 hundreds and 55 fifties. With 320 sixes, he is third on the list after Shahid Afridi (351) and Chris Gayle (331). Rohit owns 1,528 runs in ODI World Cup history at 61.12. He owns seven tons and six fifties. Rohit has also smacked 162 fours and 51 sixes.