Josh Hazlewood vs Rohit Sharma: Decoding their ODI stats

By Rajdeep Saha 08:38 pm Nov 18, 202308:38 pm

Rohit owns 2,332 runs from 44 ODIs against the Aussies (Photo credit: X/@BCCI)

An intense battle is set to be on offer when India and Australia lock horns in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 final in Ahmedabad on Sunday. One major focus will be the duel between pacer Josh Hazlewood and Indian skipper Rohit Sharma. Rohit has provided India with the desired beginnings with his aggression on offer. Hazlewood can be menacing with the new ball.

Why does this story matter?

Hazlewood was solid in the semi-final clash versus South Africa as he and Mitchell Starc restricted the Proteas to 18/2 in the first powerplay and then 24/4 in 11.5 overs. In eight overs versus SA, Hazlewood conceded 12 runs, bowling three maidens. Meanwhile, Rohit was once again instrumental with a brisk 40-plus knock versus New Zealand. He laid the platform for India.

Rohit has scored 67 runs from 87 balls against Hazlewood

As per ESPNcricinfo, across five innings, Rohit has scored 67 runs against Hazlewood. He has faced 52 dots and a total of 87 deliveries. Rohit owns a strike rate of 77.01. Meanwhile, Hazlewood has dismissed Rohit once.

Rohit's stats against Australia

Rohit owns 2,332 runs from 44 ODIs against the Aussies. He carries an average of 58.30 while his strike rate reads a handsome 95.30. He is only behind Sachin Tendulkar in terms of ODI runs for India versus Australia. Rohit has amassed eight tons and nine fifties versus Australia. Notably, he has hammered a total of 84 sixes.

Rohit's ODI and ICC World Cup stats

In 261 ODIs, Rohit has slammed 10,662 runs at 49.13 with the help of 31 hundreds and 55 fifties. With 320 sixes, he is third on the list after Shahid Afridi (351) and Chris Gayle (331). Rohit owns 1,528 runs in ODI World Cup history at 61.12. He owns seven tons and six fifties. Rohit has also smacked 162 fours and 51 sixes.

Decoding the stats of Hazlewood

Hazlewood has featured in 10 ODI matches against India, claiming 15 scalps. He averages 32.26 and owns a strike rate of 36.20. His economy rate reads 5.34. Hazlewood's best performance against India is 3/38. Meanwhile, Hazlewood has clocked 130 scalps from 84 ODIs for the Aussies at 26.56. In 15 ODI World Cup games, Hazlewood has claimed 21 scalps at 26.90.