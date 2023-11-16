Kane Williamson owns second-most 50-plus scores for NZ in ODIs

1/5

Sports 2 min read

Kane Williamson owns second-most 50-plus scores for NZ in ODIs

By Gaurav Tripathi 10:45 am Nov 16, 202310:45 am

Williamson scored a valiant half-century (Source: X/@ICC)

Albeit in a losing cause, New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson smoked a valiant half-century against India in the first semi-final of the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup. He smoked 69 off 73 balls with the help of nine boundaries and a six. This was his 58th score of 50 or more in ODIs, the second-most for any New Zealand batter. Here are his stats.

2/5

A steady knock from Williamson

Chasing a mammoth 398 for victory, New Zealand lost both their openers with just 39 runs on the board. Williamson, who arrived at three, rebuilt the innings with centurion Daryl Mitchell (134) as the duo added 181 runs for the third wicket. While Williamson was watchful at the start, he steadily shifted gears. He eventually fell prey to Mohammed Shami.

3/5

Williamson goes past these names

With his latest fifty, Williamson has broken the tie with Nathan Astle, Stephen Fleming, and Martin Guptill, who own 57 50-plus ODI scores apiece. Only Ross Taylor owns more ODI 50-plus scores in New Zealand colors (72). Meanwhile, Williamson's tally includes 13 tons and 45 fifties with 148 being his best score.

4/5

Most WC runs for NZ

With 1,167 runs in 27 ODI World Cup games at 61.42, Williamson is NZ's highest run-getter in the competition's history. Fleming (1,075) and Taylor (1,002) are the only other Kiwi batters with over 1,000 runs in the tournament. Williamson has smoked six fifties and a couple of centuries in the competition. He finished the 2023 WC with 256 runs across four games at 85.33.

5/5

Fifth-most runs for NZ in ODIs

Williamson has now raced to 6,810 runs from 165 ODIs at an average of 48.64. As mentioned, the tally includes 13 centuries and 45 fifties. He is NZ's fifth-highest run-getter in the format. Notably, NZ were the runners-up in the last two ODI World Cups (2015 and 2019). Williamson played an instrumental role in both campaigns.