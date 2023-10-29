World Cup: India score 229/9 against England; Rohit, SKY shine

1/7

Sports 3 min read

World Cup: India score 229/9 against England; Rohit, SKY shine

By Parth Dhall 06:01 pm Oct 29, 202306:01 pm

Suryakumar Yadav smashed a 47-ball 49

India racked up 229/9 against England in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup encounter in Lucknow. Skipper Rohit Sharma led the Men in Blue from the front on a tough surface. He smashed a 101-ball 87. Suryakumar Yadav (49) once again shone for India at the back end. Meanwhile, David Willey (three), Chris Woakes (two), and Adil Rashid (two) shared seven wickets.

2/7

12th fifty-plus World Cup score

Despite losing Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, and Shreyas Iyer, Rohit slammed his 12th fifty-plus World Cup score. The Indian opener was superb on a tough Lucknow strip that assisted both pacers and spinners. Rohit looked set for a brilliant century but he perished for 87 from 101 balls. He added a 91-run stand with KL Rahul after India were reduced to 40/3.

3/7

Fifth Indian to get to 18,000 international runs

During the innings, Rohit raced past 18,000 international runs. He achieved this feat in 457 appearances. Among Indians, Tendulkar (34,357), Kohli (26,121), Rahul Dravid (24,208), and Sourav Ganguly (18,575) are the ones ahead of Rohit in terms of international runs. Overall, Rohit became the 20th player to touch the 18,000-run mark in international cricket. He made his Team India debut in 2007.

4/7

Rohit equals these greats with 12 fifty-plus score

Rohit equaled the likes of Kohli, Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan, and Sri Lanka's Kumar Sangakkara in terms of 12 fifty-plus scores. He has however reached the tally faster than all these greats.

5/7

A steady 39 from Rahul

Batting first in Lucknow, India were off to a horrible start. Rahul arrived in the middle with the scorecard reading 40/3. He joined forces with skipper Rohit, and the duo rescued the Men in Blue with a 91-run stand for the fourth wicket. Rahul eventually fell prey to David Willey, having mustered 39 off 58 balls with the help of three boundaries.

6/7

Rahul gets to 2,500 runs

Rahul has raced to 2,507 runs in 67 ODIs with his average being 50.14. The tally includes 16 half-centuries and six tons with 112 being his best score. Only Kohli (57.92) and MS Dhoni (50.57) have higher averages among Indian batters with 2,500 or more ODI runs. Rahul has a healthy strike rate of 86.89 in the format.

7/7

Ninth English bowler with 350 international wickets

Rashid took two wickets for 35 runs in 10 overs. He became the ninth English bowler to accomplish 350 international wickets. Among active players, only James Anderson and Moeen Ali are ahead of him. Anderson leads the wickets charts for England with 977 wickets. Moeen also crossed the figure of 350 international wickets. Graeme Swann is England's most successful spinner with 410 international wickets.