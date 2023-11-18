Bangladesh appoint Najmul Shanto as captain for NZ Test series

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 07:58 pm Nov 18, 202307:58 pm

Najmul Shanto will captain Bangladesh in the NZ Test series

Bangladesh Cricket Board announced Najmul Shanto as their new Test captain for the upcoming two-match Test series against New Zealand. Shanto has been given this responsibility to lead the Tigers because Shakib Al Hasan suffered an injury during the 2023 ODI World Cup. Also, vice-captain Litton Das has taken a month's leave to spend time with his newborn daughter. Here's more.

Najmul Shanto led Bangladesh in two ODI World Cup matches

Shanto was named as the vice-captain of the Bangla Tigers ODI unit ahead of the ODI World Cup in India. He also had to lead Bangladesh in two matches due to Shakib's injury. Earlier, in September this year, he captained the Bangladesh ODI team in two matches against New Zealand in the absence of Shakib and Litton. The Bangla Tigers lost both matches.

A look at Bangladesh Cricket Board's verdict

"Litton asked for a month's leave. He won't play two Tests. He wants to spend this month exclusively with his family," Bangladesh Cricket Board's cricket operations chief, Jalal Yunus, told reporters in Dhaka. "Najmul Hossain is captain for the next two Tests," he said. The NZ squad will arrive in Bangladesh on Monday (November 20) and the first Test will commence on November 28.

Most international runs for Bangladesh in 2023

Shanto has been Bangladesh's star performer with the bat as he is the highest international run-scorer this year. He owns 1,376 international runs in 2023 in 34 matches at an average of 44.38. Shanto is Bangladesh's highest run-getter in Tests this year with 274 runs at 68.50 (100s: 2). In ODIs, he has slammed 920 runs at 41.81, more than any other Bangladesh batter.

A look at his overall Test numbers

The 25-year-old has compiled 1,283 runs in 23 Test matches at an average of 29.83. He owns four centuries and three fifties in the longest format. He made his Test debut in 2019 against Zimbabwe. Shanto slammed a hundred in both innings (145 and 124) against Afghanistan earlier this year in Mirpur. His highest score in Test cricket (163) came against SL in Pallekele.

Captaincy and Bangladesh's Test record against NZ

Shanto has captained Bangladesh in three matches and they lost all of them. He was Bangladesh's captain when NZ won the last match in the ODI series. This was NZ's first series win in Bangladesh in 15 years. NZ and Bangladesh have featured in 17 Tests, while the Kiwis prevailed in 13 games, Bangladesh won only a single Test. The teams played three draws.