Decoding the top-five fastest T20I centuries against India

Sports

By Gaurav Tripathi 01:10 pm Nov 24, 202301:10 pm

Inglis scored 110 in the Visakhapatnam T20I (Source: X/@ICC)

Australia's batting sensation Josh Inglis dismantled the Indian bowling attack in the T20I series opener in Visakhapatnam. The right-handed batter came out all guns blazing and added a century stand with Steven Smith. Inglis smashed a 47-ball century, now the joint-fastest for Australia in T20I cricket. Here are the batters with the top-five fastest T20I centuries against India.

Glenn Maxwell's thunderous show in Bengaluru

Glenn Maxwell helped Australia chase down 191 in the 2019 Bengaluru T20I against India. The Men in Yellow got off to a terrible start as they lost two wickets inside four overs. Then began the Maxwell show as the dasher scored runs all over the park. He reached his hundred off 50 balls and ended up scoring a 55-ball 113.

Rilee Rossouw's ton in Indore

The Indian bowlers were undone by a Rilee Rossouw special in the Indore T20I against South Africa last year. The southpaw, who arrived at number three, wasted no time whatsoever and cleared boundaries win ease. He completed his century off 48 balls and remained unbeaten on 100. Rossouw's efforts meant SA posted 227/3 while batting first and eventually won by 49 runs.

Evin Lewis's match-winning knock in Lauderhill

Another 48-ball T20I century against India came off Evin Lewis's bat in the 2016 Lauderhill T20I. The swashbuckling West Indies opener made great utilization of the small dimensions and cleared boundaries for fun. He was dismissed right after completing his century (100 off 49 balls) as WI finished at 245/6. The Men in Maroon narrowly won by a solitary run.

Josh Inglis's blitzkrieg in Visakhapatnam

Inglis joined Smith in the middle after Australia lost Matthew Short early in the innings. The former went after the Indian bowlers. He smashed 19 runs off the eighth over bowled by Prasidh Krishna. Inglis completed his century off 47 balls and ended up scoring a 50-ball 110. Though Australia posted 208/3 while batting first, India eventually won by two wickets.

When Miller stole the show!

David Miller nearly pulled off what could have been a record-breaking victory for SA in the 2022 Guwahati T20I. Miller reached the three-figure mark off 46 deliveries. He belted the bowlers left, right, and center during the run-chase. Notably, South Africa were reduced to 47/3 in the run-chase. However, Miller's 47-ball 106* meant the visitors fell just 16 runs short while chasing 238.