Taijul Islam and Mehidy Hasan Miraz shine versus NZ: Stats

By Rajdeep Saha 03:10 pm Dec 08, 202303:10 pm

Taijul Islam claimed 3/64 versus NZ (Photo credit: X/@BCBtigers)

Bangladesh cricketers Taijul Islam and Mehidy Hasan Miraz claimed three wickets each in the first innings versus New Zealand in the ongoing second Test match. Taijul, who claimed a match haul of 10 scalps in the first Test, extended his tally to 13 in this series. Mehidy managed 3/53 as NZ were bowled out for 180 on Day 3. Here are the stats.

NZ fold for 180 after Bangladesh's 172

Day 1 of the Test saw Bangladesh bowled out for 172 before NZ managed 55/5. A total of 15 wickets fell on Day 1. NZ were reduced to 97/7 on Day 3 before Glenn Phillips helped them manage 180/10. Taijul picked two wickets on Day 1 and took his third on Friday. Meanwhile, Mehidy claimed all his wickets on Day 1.

Taijul races to 190 Test scalps

On Day 1, Taijul became the second Bangladesh bowler to claim 150-plus Test scalps at home. He now has 152 wickets at 27.37. Overall, the spinner now owns 190 wickets at 31.27. Versus New Zealand, he has raced to 15 scalps from three Tests, averaging 23.13. As per ESPNcricinfo, Taijul has scalped 168 Test wickets in Asia.

Mehidy registers his best figures versus the Kiwis

Playing his 41st Test, Mehidy has raced to 156 scalps at 33.40. In seven Tests versus NZ, Mehidy owns 15 scalps at 61.93. He registered his best bowling figures versus the Kiwis. Mehidy is six away from 100 scalps at home (94).