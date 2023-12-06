Here's why Mushfiqur Rahim got out for obstructing the field

Here's why Mushfiqur Rahim got out for obstructing the field

By Parth Dhall 02:42 pm Dec 06, 202302:42 pm

Mushfiqur departed after scoring 35 (Image source: X/@BCBtigers)

In a bizarre development, Bangladesh batter Mushfiqur Rahim got dismissed for obstructing the field in the 2nd Test against New Zealand. The incident transpired after Bangladesh opted to bat on Day 1 in Dhaka. Mushfiqur departed after he tapped the ball, using his right hand, after defending it. He became the first-ever Bangladesh batter to be given out obstructing the field in Tests.

Here's how Mushfiqur got dismissed

The whole incident transpired in the 41st over bowled by Kyle Jamieson. Mushfiqur defended a delivery, which bounced up after hitting the bat. Mushfiqur then tapped the ball with his right hand off the first bounce. The New Zealand players appealed immediately for handling the ball. The on-field umpires referred it to the TV umpire Ahsan Raza, who gave Mushfiqur out.

WATCH: A bizarre dismissal in Test cricket

Handled-the-ball comes under obstructing-the-field category

According to the rules, Mushfiqur did not "handle the ball". In 2017, a tweak in the laws removed this category and put it under "obstructing the field". Earlier, these were treated as two separate forms of dismissals.

What Law 37.1.2 states

According to Law 37.1.2, "The striker is out obstructing the field if, except in the circumstances of 37.2, in the act of receiving a ball delivered by the bowler, he/she wilfully strikes the ball with a hand not holding the bat. This will apply whether it is the first strike or a second or a subsequent strike."

First Bangladesh batter to be dismissed in this manner

As mentioned, Mushfiqur has become the first-ever Bangladesh batter to be given out obstructing the field in Test cricket. Notably, seven other batters have been dismissed handling the ball in Test history. However, the latest such dismissal (before Mushfiqur's) came in December 2001 (England's Michael Vaughan). England's Leonard Hutton was the first-ever batter to be dismissed obstructing the field (Tests), in 1951.

2nd Test: Bangladesh bundled out for 172

Bangladesh, who won the series opener against New Zealand, were in trouble after electing to bat in Dhaka. They were reduced to 41/3 before Mushfiqur came to the middle. Only Mushfiqur (35) and Shahadat Hossain (31) managed to score over 30 as Bangladesh were bundled out for 172 in the first innings. Mehidy Hasan Miraz scored a crucial 20 eventually.