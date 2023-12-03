IPL 2024 Auction: Uncapped players who can gain massive bids

By Gaurav Tripathi 11:48 am Dec 03, 202311:48 am

1,166 players have registered for the auction (Source: X/@IPL)

The player auction for the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) is scheduled to take place in Dubai on December 19. Teams, this year, will have a boosted purse of Rs. 100 crore. Several prominent international stars have registered for the bidding event and are likely to go big under the hammer. Meanwhile, here are five uncapped players who can fetch massive bids.

Why does this story matter?

On December 1, the IPL announced 1,166 players who have registered for the auction. The final pool, however, will be much smaller after the teams submit the names of players they are interested in. The past seasons of IPL have seen uncapped stars becoming household names with a breakthrough season. Franchises will look to invest in young talent in the upcoming auction as well.

Kartik Tyagi will be a hot commodity

Young pacer Kartik Tyagi has shown great promise and many teams are likely to go after him. Tyagi has pace in his arsenal and he can also operate well in the death overs. The fast bowler has so far represented Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL. He famously defended four runs in the final over against Punjab Kings in 2021.

Shahrukh Khan is a proven finisher

Teams needing explosive batters lower down the order can go behind Shahrukh Khan. The Tamil Nadu dasher has been brilliant as a finisher in domestic cricket. Though he has shown glimpses of his talent in the IPL as well, he has not quite set the mega event on fire. Notably, veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin expects Shahrukh to fetch around Rs. 12-13 crore.

Franchises would be interested in N. Jagadeesan

N. Jagadeesan became a household with five consecutive centuries in the 2022 Vijay Hazare Trophy for Tamil Nadu. Though he has not made the most of his opportunities in IPL, teams may look to invest in him. Notably, Jagadeesan can also double-up as a wicket-keeper and also bat at several positions. He was associated with the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in IPL 2023.

Atit Sheth's stocks have gone up

A quality all-rounder is nothing but a captain's delight in T20 cricket. Baroda's Atit Sheth has made a lot of noise with his stellar show in domestic cricket lately. He is a handy pace-bowling all-rounder with impressive stats across formats. The 27-year-old, who is yet to play an IPL match, boasts 75 wickets in 54 T20 matches. 120.11 is his batting strike rate.

Swastik Chikara starred in the UPT20 League

Young batter Swastik Chikara enjoyed a dream run in the inaugural UPT20 League earlier this year as he finished as the highest run-getter. Chikara scored 456 runs featuring in seven matches. Chikara showed his class and power-hitting ability in the state league to make a strong case in the IPL 2024 Auction. Many teams are likely to go after him.