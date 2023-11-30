1st Test: Bangladesh gain massive lead; NZ bowlers toil

By Parth Dhall 04:59 pm Nov 30, 202304:59 pm

Najmul Hossain Shanto slammed a historic century (Image source: X/@BCBtigers)

Bangladesh gained a 205-run second-innings lead over New Zealand on Day 3 of the 1st Test in Sylhet. The Kiwis were bundled out for 317, with skipper Tim Southee adding a valuable 35. Mominul Haque took three wickets, while Taijul Islam couldn't add to his four-fer. Najmul Hossain Shanto then led the charge for Bangladesh, guiding them to 212/3. He smashed a historic ton.

A look at Day 3 summary

New Zealand resumed the proceedings from their overnight score of 266/8 on Day 3. Tail-enders Southee (35) and Kyle Jamieson (23) joined forces to take NZ past 300. NZ eventually finished with 317. In response, Bangladesh lost two quick wickets, but Shanto's match-defining ton shifted the momentum (212/3). For NZ, only Ajaz Patel took a wicket, with Mahmudul Hasan Joy and Mominul getting run-out.

A brilliant ton from Shanto

Shanto came to the middle after Bangladesh lost Zakir Hasan for just 23 runs on the board. Hasan Joy also departed within a span of 11 deliveries. Shanto then took Bangladesh past 100 along with Mominul. Mushfiqur Rahim then joined the former as Bangladesh crossed the 200-run mark. Shanto brought up his ton in the day's final over and returned unbeaten on 104.

Shanto enters record books

According to Cricbuzz, Shanto has become the first Bangladesh player to score a century in the format on their captaincy debut. The Bangladesh batter has played 193 balls and scored 10 boundaries as of now.

Taijul returns with 4/109

Taijul drew the first blood for Bangladesh, dismissing opener Tom Latham for 21. He then got the better of the Daryl Mitchell (41), who added 66 runs with Kane Williamson. Though Kane Williamson went on to score 104, Taijul got the better of him. Ish Sodhi (0) was his final scalp as NZ managed 317, responding to Bangladesh's 310/10 in the first innings.