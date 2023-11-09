World Cup: Mitchell Santner equals this record of Daniel Vettori

World Cup: Mitchell Santner equals this record of Daniel Vettori

By Parth Dhall 05:41 pm Nov 09, 202305:41 pm

Mitchell Santner equaled the record of Daniel Vettori

New Zealand spinner Mitchell Santner once again made merry with the ball, this time against Sri Lanka in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup encounter in Bengaluru. He took two wickets and conceded just 22 runs in 10 overs as the Lankans perished for 171. As a result, Santner became New Zealand's joint-highest wicket-taker among spinners in a World Cup edition.

Another fine spell from Santner

SL lost their top-five batters for just 70 runs within 10 overs after being put to put. Trent Boult, Tim Southee, and Lockie Ferguson struck for NZ at regular intervals. However, Angelo Mathews and Dhananjaya de Silva batted for a while to get NZ past 100. Santner then dismissed the duo in back-to-back overs. The Kiwi spinner also delivered two maiden overs.

Santner enters this list

As mentioned, Santner now has the joint-most wickets by a spinner for New Zealand in a World Cup edition. He took his 16th wicket in World Cup 2023. The Kiwi spinner equaled the record of legend Daniel Vettori, who took as many scalps in the 2007 edition. Vettori also finished with 15 wickets in the 2015 World Cup.

Trent Boult leads the overall tally

Trent Boult, who has been in sublime form of late, holds the record for taking the most wickets for New Zealand in a World Cup edition. He took 22 wickets in the 2015 edition. Santner and Vettori now lead the tally for NZ spinners.

Most wickets for NZ in WC 2023

Santner is New Zealand's leading wicket-taker in World Cup 2023, having taken 16 scalps from nine matches at 24.87. As many as 13 of these wickets came in the middle overs (11-40), the second-most in this phase after Australia's Adam Zampa (16).

Only NZ spinner with a WC fifer

Earlier in the tournament, Santner took a match-winning 5/59 against the Netherlands in Hyderabad. He became the first NZ spinner to take a five-wicket haul in the World Cup. Vettori previously held the best bowling figures by a NZ spinner in a WC match (4/18). Overall, Tim Southee has the best bowling figures for NZ in the tournament (7/33 against England in 2015).