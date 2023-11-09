Sri Lanka lost 20 first-powerplay wickets in World Cup 2023

1/7

Sports 2 min read

Sri Lanka lost 20 first-powerplay wickets in World Cup 2023

By Parth Dhall 05:26 pm Nov 09, 202305:26 pm

SL were reduced to 74/5 in the first 10 overs against New Zealand

Sri Lanka were bundled out for 171 against New Zealand in their final 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup encounter in Bengaluru. Kusal Perera was the only batter in SL's top five to score in double figures. He smashed a 28-ball 51. Maheesh Theekshana added a crucial 39*(91) toward the end. Interestingly, the Lankans lost 20 wickets in the first powerplay (0-10) in WC 2023.

2/7

SL lose five wickets in first powerplay against NZ

SL had a patchy start after NZ elected to field under overcast conditions at the M Chinnaswammy Stadium in Bengaluru. While Perera attacked from one end, fiery spells from Trent Boult and Lockie Ferguson perturbed the others. SL lost five wickets within the first 10 overs, with Pathum Nissanka (2), Kusal Mendis (6), Sadeera Samarawickrama (1), and Charith Asalanka (8) departing in single figures.

3/7

Only side to lose five wickets in first powerplay

Sri Lanka racked up 74/5 in the first 10 overs against New Zealand. They are the only side to lose five-plus wickets in Overs 1-10 in an innings in World Cup 2023. SL also lost five wickets in this phase during the match against India in Mumbai. The Lankans were 14/6 in 10 overs. Notably, SL were folded for 55 while chasing 358.

4/7

SL lost most wickets in Overs 1-10 in WC 2023

Sri Lanka have become the only side to lose 20 wickets in Overs 1-10 in World Cup 2023. Bangladesh and England follow SL, having lost 18 and 16 wickets in this regard, respectively.

5/7

A classy knock from Perera

Batting first in Bengaluru, SL suffered a top-order collapse as Boult breathed fire with the new ball. However, Perera backed his attacking approach and slashed hard on almost every delivery. At the time of his dismissal, SL were 70/5 and 51 of those runs belonged to Perera. Speedster Ferguson brought an end to his thunderous knock.

6/7

Fastest fifty in World Cup 2023

Perera reached his fifty off just 22 balls, the fastest in the ongoing tournament. He displaced Kusal Mendis and Australia's Travis Head at the top, who took 25 balls apiece to get the milestone against South Africa and Pakistan, respectively. Perera slammed the joint-second fastest WC fifty by an SL batter, joining Dinesh Chandimal. Angelo Mathews (20 balls versus Scotland, 2015) tops this list.

7/7

A solitary 50+ opening stand for SL in WC 2023

SL had only one 50+ opening stand in World Cup 2023 (125 against Australia in Lucknow). In fact, this was the only instance of SL's openers adding more than 25 runs in the tournament. The tally includes as many as six single-figure stands.