World Cup: Ton-up Asalanka guides SL to 279 against Bangladesh

SL all-rounder Angelo Mathews was was timed out (Image source: X/ICC)

Sri Lanka racked up 279 against Bangladesh in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup encounter at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. Although Pathum Nissanka (41), Sadeera Samarawickrama (41), Dhananjaya de Silva (34), and Maheesh Theekshana (22) got starts, a fighting ton from Charith Asalanka propelled SL past 250. Tanzim Hasan Sakib took three wickets, while Angelo Mathews's bizarre dismissal was a talking point.

A valiant ton from Asalanka

Asalanka came to the middle after losing Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis, and Nissanka for 72. Asalanka then paired up with Samarawickrama to take SL past 130. Despite losing the latter, Asalanka shared crucial stands with de Silva and Theekshana. Asalanka reached his maiden World Cup century off 101 balls in the 48th over. He smashed 101 off 102 balls (6 fours and 5 sixes).

Third SL batter with this feat

Asalanka has become the third batter to score a century for Sri Lanka at number five or below in ODI World Cups. Mahela Jayawardene (100 vs Afghanistan, Dunedin, 2015) and Mathews (113 vs India, Leeds, 2019) are the others. With this knock, Asalanka touched the 1,500-run mark in ODIs. He has two fifty-plus scores in three ODI innings against Bangladesh.

Mendis completes 3,500 ODI runs

Mendis smashed 19 off 30 balls (1 four and 1 six). During the match, he completed 3,500 runs in ODI cricket. He achieved the feat with his 16th run. Mendis has become the 16th Sri Lankan batter to achieve this feat in ODIs. Notably, he is SL's stand-in captain in the tournament, having replaced the injured Dasun Shanaka.

Angelo Mathews timed out

Sri Lankan all-rounder Angelo Mathews was involved in a bizarre dismissal in the 25th over. Mathews was timed out after Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan appealed for the same. As per the rules, the incoming batter should be out in the middle within three minutes of the last dismissal. However, the ongoing WC is following a two-minute limit.

Here's what happened in the middle

Mathews walked into the field within the stipulated two minutes, but the helmet replacement was the reason for the delay. Upon taking strike, he seemed to have had some issues with his helmet strap. While Mathews received a new helmet, Bangladesh appealed for timed out as the former couldn't face his first ball within two minutes. Mathews couldn't convince the umpires and departed.

First-ever timed-out dismissal in international cricket

According to ESPNcricinfo, this was the first-ever timed-out dismissal in international cricket (men or women). Before this match, this happened only six times in any format, with each of these coming First-Class cricket.

Tanzim Hasan Sakib takes three, leakes 80 runs

Debutant Tanzim Hasan Sakib emerged as Bangladesh's most expensive bowler in the match. He leaked 80 runs but also picked up three wickets in 10 overs. The medium-pacer took his maiden World Cup wicket in the form of Nissanka. Tanzim then dismissed Asalanka, who went on to slam ton. Kasun Rajitha, who departed for a duck, was Tanzim's final victim.

Fourth-best figures for Bangladesh on WC debut

Tanzim's 3/80 are now the fourth-best bowling figures for Bangladesh on World Cup debut. He is only behind Mahedi Hasan (4/71 vs England, Dharamsala, 2023), Abdur Razzak (3/38 vs India, Port of Spain, 2007), and Mustafizur Rahman (3/67 vs South Africa, The Oval, 2019). However, Tanzim has the second-best figures on World Cup debut among Bangladesh pacers.