Kusal Mendis accomplishes 3,500 runs in ODI cricket

1/7

Sports 3 min read

Kusal Mendis accomplishes 3,500 runs in ODI cricket

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 03:29 pm Nov 06, 202303:29 pm

Kusal Mendis completes 3,500 runs in ODI cricket (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

Sri Lanka's wicketkeeper-batter Kusal Mendis has reached the milestone of 3,500 runs in ODI cricket. He achieved the feat with his 16th run against Bangladesh in Match 38 of the ICC Cricket World Cup in Delhi. Mendis has become the 16th Sri Lankan batter to achieve this feat in ODIs. Notably, he is SL's stand-in captain, having replaced the injured Dasun Shanaka.

2/7

16th Sri Lankan batter to complete 3,500 ODI runs

As mentioned, Mendis became the 16th Sri Lankan to complete this milestone. Among active players, Mendis is the second-highest run-scorer for SL. He is only behind veteran all-rounder Angelo Mathews, who has amassed 5,900 runs. Kusal Perera trails him in this regard with more than 3,170 runs followed by Dhananjaya de Silva, who has returned with 1,790-plus runs in this format.

3/7

A look at his sensational ODI numbers in 2023

Mendis has been exceptional for the Lankan Lions in ODIs this year. He has amassed 887 runs across 30 ODIs at an average of 34.11 The 28-year-old has tallied six fifties and a solitary hundred in this format in 2023. Pathum Nissanka and Sadeera Samarawickrama are the only other Sri Lankan batters with 800-plus runs in ODIs this year.

4/7

A look at his ODI numbers

Mendis has been a vital part of SL's ODI team since his debut in the format in 2016. He has now raced past 3,503 runs in 120 games at an average of 32.43. He owns a strike rate of 86.32. The tally includes three tons besides 26 fifties. No other SL batter has scored even 2,000 ODI runs since Mendis's debut.

5/7

Fifth-highest runs among SL's wicketkeeper in ODIs

Mendis has been SL's designated wicket-keeper in ODIs for quite a while. Overall, he has played 42 matches as wicket-keeper, compiling 1,317 runs at an average of 36.58. He has 10 fifties and a solitary ton. Mendis is only behind the likes of Kumar Sangakkara (13,082), RS Kaluwitharana (3,691), Niroshan Dickwella (1,500), and Dinesh Chandimal (1,481) in this regard.

6/7

Fastest World Cup ton by a SL player

Earlier in the tournament, Mendis slammed the fastest ODI WC ton by a Sri Lankan player, off 65 balls against Pakistan. The right-handed batter surpassed SL legend Sangakkara, who smashed a 70-ball ton against England in the 2015 World Cup. Notably, Sangakkara also holds the third spot on this list. He slammed a 73-ball century against Bangladesh in the same edition.

7/7

An off day for Mendis

In an important clash against Bangladesh, Mendis looked very tentative at the crease. He could only manage a 30-ball 19 before falling to Shakib Al Hasan in the 12th over with SL reeling at 66/2. Overall, the wicket-keeper owns 480 runs in 16 ODIs against the Bangla Tigers at 34.28 (50s: 3, 100: 1). In eight 2023 WC matches, he has scored 288 runs.