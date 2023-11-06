Revisiting Virat Kohli's numbers following Sachin Tendulkar's 49th ODI century



By Gaurav Tripathi 02:27 pm Nov 06, 202302:27 pm

On November 5, Kohli slammed his 49th ODI ton (Source: X/BCCI)

India's batting talisman Virat Kohli has gone level with his idol Sachin Tendulkar in terms of most centuries in ODI cricket. On November 5, the star batter slammed his 49th ton in the format (101*), against South Africa in a 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup encounter in Kolkata. Meanwhile, here we see where Kohli's stats stood at the time of Tendulkar's 49th ODI ton.

Kohli's ODI stats at the time of Tendulkar's 49th ton

Tendulkar accomplished his final ODI ton in an Asia Cup game against Bangladesh in March 2012 (114 off 145 balls). Kohli scored 66 in that duel, which took place in Mirpur. By the end of that game, the then 23-year-old's ODI stats read 3,407 runs in 84 games at 48.67. He had just 10 centuries back then besides 21 fifties.

Kohli's astounding ODI numbers between 2012 and 2019

While consistency has been the hallmark of Kohli's entire ODI career, he was on another level between the years 2012 and 2019. He smothered 8,391 ODI runs in 160 games in this period at a jaw-dropping average of 65.55. The tally included 33 tons and 36 fifties. Kohli's teammate Rohit Sharma (6,744) was the only other batter to manage 6,000-plus runs in this period.

His run drought

While Kohli scored his 43rd ODI hundred in August 2019, he had to wait over three years for his next ton in the format. The star batter endured a shocking lean patch in ODIs from the start of 2020 to the end of 2022. He scored 862 runs across 23 matches at 37.47 in this period.

A dream comeback for Kohli

Kohli ended his century drought in ODIs with a 113-run knock against Bangladesh in December 2022. The star batter has not looked back since then. His next five ODI tons have come in just 21 innings. Kohli has also managed six fifties in this period. His tally of 1,155 ODI runs at 72.18 in 2023 is only second to his teammate Shubman Gill (1,449).

Tendulkar's similar drought between 2011 and 2012

Notably, Tendulkar's 49th ODI ton was a much-awaited one as it was also his 100th international century. He had a hard time reaching the mark as the batting talisman scored his 48th ton in March 2011 and took over a year to breach the three-figure mark again. Interestingly, Tendulkar's final century came in his penultimate appearance in the format.

Here are his overall numbers

Kohli completed 13,500 ODI runs in his recent outing against Sri Lanka. The star batter is the fourth-highest run-scorer in ODI cricket, having racked up 13,626 runs in 289 ODIs. His average of 58.48 is the best among batters with at least 2,500 runs. Kohli also owns 70 half-centuries in ODI cricket. 1,573 of his runs have come in WCs at 58.25.