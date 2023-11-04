Fakhar Zaman slams fastest World Cup hundred by Pakistan batter

By Gaurav Tripathi 04:56 pm Nov 04, 202304:56 pm

Pakistan are chasing 402 in a must-win game (Source: X/@ICC)

Dashing opener Fakhar Zaman has slammed the fastest century by a Pakistan batter in ICC Cricket World Cups. He accomplished the milestone against New Zealand in match number 35 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 in Bengaluru. It was a much-needed knock from Zaman as Pakistan are chasing 402 in a must-win game. This was his maiden ton in ODI WCs.

A fiery knock from Zaman

Chasing the mountainous total, Pakistan lost Abdullah Shafique (4) cheaply. However, Zaman showcased remarkable character with his high-class batting. After assessing the conditions, he went after the bowlers and made great utilization of the powerplay overs. He recorded a century stand with skipper Babar Azam and during the course, the southpaw touched the three-figure mark.

Fastest World Cup century for Pakistan

Notably, Zaman completed his century off just 63 balls. This is now the fastest World Cup ton by a Pakistan batter. Meanwhile, the southpaw hammered nine maximums en route to his hundred. No other Pakistan batter has smoked more sixes in an ODI WC match. The left-handed batter went past Imran Nazir, who hammered eight sixes against Zimbabwe in the 2007 event.