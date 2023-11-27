IPL 2024: PBKS release Shahrukh Khan, eye finishers and all-rounders

By Parth Dhall 10:27 pm Nov 27, 2023

Punjab Kings released just five players

Punjab Kings (PBKS) released batter Shahrukh Khan before announcing their retention list ahead of the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) auction. The Kings let go of only four other players, keeping their core intact. As a result, they managed to retain Sam Curran, who became the most expensive player in IPL history during the last auction. Here is their squad analysis.

Players released by PBKS

Players released by PBKS ahead of the 2024 IPL season: Shahrukh Khan, Raj Bawa, Baltej Dhanda, Mohit Rathee, and Bhanuka Rajapaksa. They haven't traded in or out any player as of now. The trading window is open until December 12.

Players retained, remaining purse and slots

Players retained: Shikhar Dhawan, Jitesh Sharma, Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, Liam Livingstone, Atharva Taide, Rishi Dhawan, Sam Curran, Sikandar Raza, Shivam Singh, Harpreet Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Nathan Ellis, Rahul Chahar, Vidwath Kaverappa, Harpreet Bhatia. PBKS have a remaining purse of Rs. 29.10 crore for the impending IPL auction. Slots available: 8 (2 overseas).

PBKS invested in Shahrukh before releasing him

PBKS backed uncapped batter Shahrukh for three years before letting him go. He made his IPL debut in 2021 after being picked by them. Shahrukh, who received the 'finisher' tag, was once again acquired by the Kings in the IPL 2022 auction. He received a hefty sum of Rs. 9 crore. However, he has totaled just 426 runs from 33 IPL games to date.

What next for PBKS?

By releasing Shahrukh, PBKS have managed to afford Sam Curran, one of the best all-rounders in T20 cricket. However, the latter is not an outright finisher like Shahrukh. The PBKS management will be on the hunt for this role. Notably, Shahrukh struck at a staggering 165.96 for the Kings in IPL 2023. They also have the option to buy him back at the auction.