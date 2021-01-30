The Indian Premier League 2021 season will have its mini-auction on February 18. Recently, the eight franchises named the respective squads after retaining and releasing players. Several teams are set to add to their resources and get a better shape. After looking at the pre-auction squad of the franchises, we present what each team needs to address in the IPL 2021 Auction.

CSK A few areas need to be addressed by CSK

CSK have the desired squad on offer with plenty of experience. With too much pressure on MS Dhoni in finishing games, CSK need to address this department. They have Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Mitchell Santner, and Dwayne Bravo as powerful all-rounders, however, they need a consistent performer with the bat. CSK also require a top-notch batsman in the middle order. An off-spinner could help.

DC DC need to bolster their pace department

IPL 2020 finalists DC have a strong squad at their disposal, despite releasing several players. What DC will look for is a strong base in their pace-bowling department. A couple of Indian speedsters and a quality foreigner could add more substance. With the bat, they need a strong force in the opening department, given both Prithvi Shaw and Ajinkya Rahane struggled last season.

KXIP KXIP have to address several holes in the squad

Kings XI Punjab have once again chosen the route of making too many changes in their squad. The KL-Rahul led unit has done away with several players and they need to address many issues. They need a top-notch player in the middle, besides a finisher. A quality all-rounder will be of massive help as well. They also have to bring in solid pacers.

SRH Expect SRH to be the most quiet franchise

SRH have their base covered in terms of the squad. Earlier, they released a few fringe players and a big squad on offer means there will be little work to do. A strong Indian batsman is needed though to add more firepower in the middle and that will take the pressure off Manish Pandey. Overall, SRH could be quiet in the auction.

KKR KKR need a few additions in a decent squad

Kolkata Knight Riders have a settled bowling unit in both pace and spin. Andre Russell and Sunil Narine are the main all-rounders. However, given Russell's injury woes and Narine's inconsistency with the bat, the desired player would be welcome. KKR need a productive top-order batsman as they lack the quality here. A new batsman in the middle would also help.

Mumbai Indians Champions Mumbai Indians need a few foreign pacers

Champions Mumbai Indians need a few foreign pacers after releasing the likes of Nathan Coulter-Nile, James Pattinson, and Mitchell McClenaghan. With Lasith Malinga retiring from franchise cricket, MI will want some class pacers to support Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult. Besides addressing this department, MI will want another spinner to add more dynamism from the bench.

RR The auction will be a crucial one for RR

The IPL 2021 Auction will be a crucial one for RR After releasing several players, RR have work to do in addressing several areas. Firstly, they need a top-notch opener to bat alongside Jos Buttler. Secondly, a middle-order batsman to fill in Steve Smith's place is needed. Thirdly, a finisher is required to see through matches. Lastly, the bowling department needs to be bolstered.

RCB RCB have to find the desired balance