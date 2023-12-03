Australia announce 14-member squad for Test series opener against Pakistan

By Gaurav Tripathi 10:49 am Dec 03, 2023

Warner will retire from Tests after this series (Source: X/@ICC)

Australia have announced their 14-member squad for the opener of the three-match home Test series against Pakistan, which gets underway on December 6 in Perth. There are no major surprises as the Aussies have named a full-strength squad. Pacer Lance Morris is the only uncapped player in the squad. Meanwhile, this series is a part of the 2023-25 ICC World Test Championship cycle.

Todd Murphy dropped

10 of the 11 players from Australia's last Test match, the fifth Ashes Test, have found a place in the squad. Young off-spinner Todd Murphy is the one who is dropped as Nathan Lyon has regained match fitness yet again. Alex Carey, who lost his spot to Josh Inglis as Australia's wicket-keeper during their successful 2023 World Cup campaign, has retained his place.

Farewell series for Warner

Earlier this year, veteran opener David Warner expressed his desire to retire from Tests following the conclusion of the Pakistan series. Though he endured a tough time in Test matches lately, the selectors have persisted with him. While Warner turned 37 last month, his designated opening partner for this series, Usman Khawaja, is 36.

Marsh, Green in the Test team

Mitchell Marsh and Cameron Green are the two all-rounders in the squad and only one is likely to get the nod in the XI. Though Marsh slammed an Ashes ton this year, it remains to be seen if he can fulfill the role of a fifth bowler. Meanwhile, veterans Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, and skipper Pat Cummins must step up.

Here is what George Bailey said

"This group, led by Pat Cummins, has built a strong resume over an extended period. We believe they have earned the opportunity to start in our first home Test match at the beginning of the new World Test Championship cycle," chair of selectors George Bailey said. "We look forward to seeing the continued strong performances from players who have been performing domestically."

A look at Australia's squad

Australia squad for 1st Test versus Pakistan: Pat Cummins (C), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Lance Morris, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, David Warner.