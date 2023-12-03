India vs Australia, 5th T20I: Pitch and weather reports

1/6

Sports 2 min read

India vs Australia, 5th T20I: Pitch and weather reports

By Gaurav Tripathi 09:04 am Dec 03, 202309:04 am

India are 3-1 up in the series (Source: X/@BCCI)

Australia have nothing but pride to play for as they meet hosts India in the fifth and final T20I. Team India won the last match and took an unassailable 3-1 lead. Both teams will look to take this opportunity to try out new players with the ICC T20 World Cup coming up next year. Here are the pitch and weather reports.

2/6

A look at the track conditions

The M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru will host the match on December 3 (7:00pm IST). The track here is generally very fruitful for batters as they can hit through the line and the shorter dimensions help their cause. Pacers can get some assistance early on. Any total below 180 will not be safe at this venue.

3/6

Will rain play any part?

Though there is no chance of rain in Bangalore, there will be a 100 percent cloud cover throughout the match. The humidity will be on the higher side with the numbers in the 70s. Hence, dew can play a massive part in the latter half of the game. The toss-winning skipper is expected to bowl first.

4/6

A look at the stadium stats

Chasing teams have won 64 T20 games while losing 45 at this venue (NR: 1). Notably, the highest-ever team Indian Premier League (IPL) score was also recorded here (263/5 by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) against the now-defunct Pune Warriors India in 2013). As far as T20Is are concerned, teams batting second have won nine matches and lost six times here.

5/6

A look at the probable line-ups

India's probable XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav (Captain), Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wicket-keeper), Axar Patel, Deepak Chahar, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan and Mukesh Kumar. Australia's probable XI: Travis Head, Josh Philippe, Ben McDermott, Matthew Wade (Captain & wicket-keeper), Aaron Hardie, Tim David, Matthew Short, Chris Green, Ben Dwarshuis, Tanveer Sangha, and Jason Behrendorff.

6/6