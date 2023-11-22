India vs Australia, T20I series: Presenting the key player battles

1/8

Sports 3 min read

India vs Australia, T20I series: Presenting the key player battles

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 12:07 am Nov 22, 202312:07 am

Glenn Maxwell will be key for Australia in the upcoming series (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

India will host Australia in a five-match T20I series, starting from November 23 in Visakhapatnam. While most of the star players have been rested, it will be an opportunity for the youngsters to shine on the big stage. The fate of the series will be decided by the individual duels. Here we decode the key player battles from the upcoming T20I series.

2/8

A look at the head-to-head record

The two teams have featured in 26 T20Is and India hold the upper hand in the head-to-head records. The Men in Blue have won 15 matches in comparison to Australia's 10 wins. A solitary game ended without any result. The Aussies have won only four out of the 10 T20Is they have played in India against the Men in Blue.

3/8

Glenn Maxwell vs Ravi Bishnoi

Glenn Maxwell has a decent record against India in T20Is and he has been in great form lately. His duel against Ravi Bishnoi will be interesting as the leggie has dismissed him once in four T20 innings. Overall, Maxwell has fallen to spinners 41 times in 75 T20I innings while striking at 150.35. Meanwhile, Bishnoi has scalped eight T20I wickets in 2023.

4/8

Tim David vs Arshdeep Singh

Tim David is one of the best finishers in T20 cricket at the moment. But he will face Arshdeep Singh in the slog overs, who has been brilliant in that phase. David has accumulated 444 runs in death overs (16-20) this year across 28 innings (second-most). In his T20 career, Arshdeep has scalped 61 wickets in this phase in 78 innings (ER: 9.17).

5/8

Suryakumar Yadav vs Adam Zampa

Suryakumar Yadav has been in sensational form with 433 T20I runs this year at 54.12. His duel against Adam Zampa will be interesting in the middle overs. They have met thrice in T20s and the leggie has dismissed him once while conceding 45 runs (SR: 204.54). Zampa is Australia's highest T20I wicket-taker against India, claiming 12 wickets from 14 T20Is at 24.93.

6/8

Yashasvi Jaiswal vs Sean Abbott

Yashasvi Jaiswal has scored 232 T20I runs in 2023. He owns a sensational century and fifty while striking at 161.11. He will look to give India good starts. His duel against Sean Abbott will be exciting to watch. Abbott is Australia's highest wicket-taker in T20Is this year with eight wickets from three T20Is. The 31-year-old speedster has claimed 48 wickets in T20 powerplay overs.

7/8

Rinku Singh vs Nathan Ellis

Rinku Singh has been superb in the slog overs in T20s this year, having slammed 408 runs with a strike rate of 201.98. Therefore to neutralize him, Nathan Ellis will be key with his slower deliveries. He has claimed 18 wickets in eight T20Is with an impressive average of 11.88. In 16-20 overs, Ellis has claimed 80 wickets in 96 T20 innings (ER: 8.77).

8/8

Poll Who will pick more wickets in this series?