FIFA World Cup Qualifiers, Qatar thrash India 3-0: Key stats

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 08:59 pm Nov 21, 202308:59 pm

Qatar ends India's 15-match unbeaten streak at home (Photo credit: X/@IndianFootball)

Qatar defeated India 3-0 in matchday two of the FIFA World Cup qualifiers on Tuesday at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. Moustafa Mashal gave the visitors the early lead from a massive miscommunication from the Indian defenders. Later, Almoez Ali and Yousuf Abdurisag extended the lead in the second half. India had their chances but they weren't clinical enough in front of goal.

Qatar's highest goal-scorer

Almoez scored a wonderful goal early on in the second half to extend his international tally to 47 goals for Qatar. He scored four goals in the previous game against Afghanistan and therefore he is the top scorer in the FIFA World Cup Asian Qualifiers with five goals from only two games. Overall, he has scored 47 goals in 95 matches.

India's unbeaten run at home comes to an end

India were unbeaten for 15 straight games at home which now comes to an end with this defeat against Qatar. The Blue Tigers last lost on home soil back in September 2019 in a 2-1 defeat against Oman in Guwahati in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers round 2. They were unbeaten at home this year with some exceptional results against Kuwait and Lebanon.