Sunil Chhetri: Decoding his stats in SAFF Championship history

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya June 25, 2023 | 02:54 pm 3 min read

Chhetri has slammed 22 goals in the SAFF Championships (Source: Twitter/@ISL)

Indian football team legend Sunil Chhetri has been ever present for the team in dire straits. On Saturday, he devised a timely goal against Nepal in the 2023 SAFF Championship. Chhetri hasn't looked back since he made his International debut in 2005 against Pakistan. He has broken innumerable records to date and is still going strong. Here's more.

Why does this story matter?

Chhetri has been a global icon for Indian football. The 38-year-old hasn't shown any sign of slowing down as he pumped his 91st international goal against Nepal in India's 2-0 win in the SAFF Championships. He has always been a consistent goalscorer in the SAFF Championship, mustering 22 goals in the competition and needs one more to match Maldives's Ali Ashfaq (23).

Chhetri's run in the 2008 SAFF Championship

The Indian talisman netted twice in the 2008 SAFF Championship. The tournament was won by Maldives, who defeated India in the final. However, Chhetri was crucial as he scored a goal in their extra-time win over Bhutan in the semis. The other goal he scored was in the opening fixture against Nepal, which they won 4-0. He and Gourmangi Singh finished with two each.

Chhetri won the Golden Boot in the 2011 SAFF Championship

Chhetri won his first Golden Boot at the SAFF Championship in 2011 when he finished with seven goals. He scored in India's 1-1 draw against Afghanistan, followed by a brace in their 5-0 win over Bhutan. He continued his streak in India's 3-0 thrashing against Sri Lanka. He netted a brace in the semi-finals against Maldives before scoring once in the final versus Afghanistan.

A rare poor outing in the 2013 edition

Chhetri finished the 2013 SAFF Championship edition with only a solitary strike. Afghanistan won the 2013 SAFF Championship, which was their first title. They defeated India in the final. Chhetri's only goal in the tournament was a late equalizer in India's 1-1 draw against Bangladesh. Ashfaq finished with 10 goals for Maldives.

A decent run for Chhetri in the 2015 SAFF Championship

The Indian icon had a decent outing in the 2015 SAFF Championship as he guided India to their seventh title. He finished the edition with three goals, while his partner in crime, Jeje Lalpekhlua also netted thrice. Chhetri scored his first in India's opening victory against Nepal. He also scored once in the semi-finals and final against Maldives and Afghanistan respectively.

Chhetri's second Golden Boot in the 2021 SAFF Championship

Chhetri won his second Golden Boot at the SAFF Championship in 2021. He slammed five goals in this edition. He guided India to their eighth SAFF title. He scored in India's 1-1 draw against Bangladesh followed by a winner against Nepal. He bagged a brace against Maldives, taking India to the final. In the final, he scored once in India's 3-0 win over Nepal.

Chhetri continues his dream run in the 2023 SAFF Championship

The 38-year-old striker has gone from strength to strength in this tournament. Chhetri has aged like a fine wine as he opened his 2023 SAFF Championship campaign with a stunning hat-trick as India thrashed Pakistan 4-0 in the opener. He was instrumental in India's 2-0 victory over Nepal, scoring the first goal in the 61st minute from Naorem Mahesh Singh's cross.

91 international goals for Chhetri

The veteran completed 91 International goals by scoring against Nepal. Chhetri surpassed Malaysian legend Mokhtar Dohari (89) when he scored a hat-trick against Pakistan. He is the fourth-highest International goalscorer in men's football. He is only behind Cristiano Ronaldo (123), former Iranian forward Ali Daei (109) and Argentina's Lionel Messi (103). He needs two goals to become the highest scorer in the SAFF Championship.

