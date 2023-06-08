Sports

Messi confirms he is joining Inter Miami: Decoding his stats

Jun 08, 2023

Lionel Messi has confirmed he is joining Major League Soccer (MLS) club Inter Miami

Lionel Messi has confirmed he is joining Major League Soccer (MLS) club Inter Miami after leaving Paris Saint-Germain. Messi's PSG deal expires on June 30 and post that he will sign as an Inter Miami player. Messi had a chance to go to Saudi Arabia but he snubbed the same and a possible deal with Barcelona never materialized. Here we decode Messi's stats.

Why does this story matter?

"I've taken the decision that I am going to Miami," Messi told Diario Sport and Mundo Deportivo. "[I decided] to leave Europe."

He also said he snubbed the Saudi move as money wasn't the factor.

"If it had been a matter of money, I'd have gone to Arabia or elsewhere. It seemed like a lot of money to me," Messi added.

Messi's Barca deal didn't materialize

Messi said he wanted to return to Barca as he had that dream. But after what happened two years ago, he did not want to be in the same situation again. He said he didn't want to leave his future in the hands of someone else. "I wanted to take my own decision, thinking of me and my family," said Messi.

Messi's European club career in numbers

Messi played 778 matches for Barcelona, managing a record 672 goals. Messi managed 269 assists for Barcelona. In the summer of 2021, he moved to Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain. In two seasons at PSG, Messi scored 32 goals and provided 34 assists. Overall, Messi's European club career saw him make 853 appearances, scoring 704 goals, and making 303 assists.

Unique record for Messi

As per Squawka, since turning 30 at the start of the 2017-18 season, Messi has been directly involved in more league goals than any other player in Europe's top five divisions - 196 games, 147 goals, and 85 assists.

Messi is the top scorer in European club career football

Messi's 704 goals tally is the highest for any player in European club football. Recently, Messi joined Cristiano Ronaldo (701) as the second player to score 700-plus goals.

Messi's records in the Champions League

Messi is the second-highest scorer in the UEFA Champions League (129), behind Ronaldo (140). Messi's 120 goals for Barcelona is a record for a single club in the Champions League. Messi has the joint-highest number of hat-tricks (8) alongside Ronaldo. Messi holds the record for most goals in the R16 (29). He holds the record for the most goals in the group stage (80).

Messi's records in La Liga

Most goals: 474 Most assists: 192 Most hat-tricks: 36 Most goals in a calendar year: 59 Most assists in a season: 21 (2019-20) Most goals scored in a season: 50 (2011-12) Most goals scored from direct free kicks: 39 Most opponents scored against in La Liga history: 38 Most Pichichi awards (La Liga top scorer): 8 Most La Liga Best Player awards: 6