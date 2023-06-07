Sports

Alexander Zverev reaches third successive French Open semi-final: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Jun 07, 2023, 10:59 pm 1 min read

Men's singles tennis player Alexander Zverev has reached the semi-finals of the 2023 French Open (Photo credit: Twitter/@rolandgarros)

Men's singles tennis player Alexander Zverev has reached the semi-finals of the 2023 French Open on Wednesday. He defeated Tomas Martín Etcheverry in four sets to make it to the last four. He will face the winner between Holger Rune and Casper Ruud in the semis. In a key contest, Zverev showed his mettle to progress. Here's more.

Zverev has failed to impress in 2023

Zverev started the year with an early exit at the Australian Open. He then suffered a second-round exit in Rotterdam before being ousted in the opening round in Qatar. Zverev reached the semis in Dubai before losing at Indian Wells Masters (R16). He suffered early exits at Miami Open, Monte-Carlo Masters, and Bavarian International. He failed to show enough in Madrid, Rome, and Geneva.

28th win at Roland Garros for Zverev

With this win, Zverev has improved his tally at Roland Garros to 28-7. He beat Grigor Dimitrov in the round of 16. Meanwhile, overall at Grand Slams, Zverev owns a win-loss tally of 77-28. He has now reached three successive semi-finals at Roland Garros.