Medvedev wins first Masters 1000 title since August 2021: Stats

Apr 03, 2023

Medvedev now owns five ATP Masters 1000 crowns (Source: Twitter/@MiamiOpen)

Russian star Daniil Medvedev claimed his first Miami Open title after beating Jannik Sinner in the final on Sunday. The 27-year-old recorded a 7-5, 6-3 win in the finale to secure his fourth title of the ongoing season. Notably, Medvedev now owns five ATP Masters 1000 crowns and 19 career tour-level titles. It was Medvedev's first Masters 1000 title since August 2021.

Why does this story matter?

Medvedev has been in sublime form this year.

He has improved to a 29-3 win-loss record, having won four titles (Rotterdam, Doha, Dubai, and Miami).

Interestingly, Medvedev has lost a solitary match since the completion of the Australian Open. His defeat came against Carlos Alcaraz in the Indian Wells final.

He has reached the finals in each of his last five tournaments.

Fifth Masters 1000 title

As stated, Medvedev tasted success at the ATP Masters 1000 level for the first time since August 2021. He won the Canadian Open that year after beating Reilly Opelka in the final. The former has also won in Paris (2020), Shanghai (2019), and Cincinnati (2019). Medvedev now has a win-loss record of 72-34 in Masters 1000 tournaments.

H2H: Medvedev 6-0 Sinner

After his victory in Miami, Medvedev extended his head-to-head record against Sinner to 6-0. Medvedev also won against him in the Rotterdam final earlier this year. The other wins came in Vienna (2022), ATP Finals (2021), and Marseille (2021 and 2020).

Medvedev emulates Novak Djokovic

Medvedev has reached the Indian Wells and Miami finals in a year for the first time. He has become the first man since Novak Djokovic in 2020 to qualify for consecutive ATP Masters 1000 finals.

Medvedev's dominance on hard courts

Medvedev continues to rule the roost in hard-court tournaments. He has now won five of the six hard-court ATP Masters 1000s besides reaching the final at the Indian Wells. He has also reached the final at both hard-court Grand Slams, having won the 2021 US Open. The Russian ace has a 245-81 career win-loss record on hard courts.

Most tour-level wins in 2023

Medvedev has the most tour-level wins in 2023. As stated, he is 29-3 in the ongoing season. Sinner, Cameron Norrie, and Taylor Fritz are the only other players with over 20 wins in 2023.

Other notable records of Medvedev

As per Opta, Medvedev is now 25-0 after winning the first set in 2023 (ATP matches). He has the joint-most match wins against an opponent without losing in his career (6-0 vs Sinner). The former has also defeated Felix Auger-Aliassime and Diego Schwartzman as many times without losing. Medvedev has won his 16th ATP tournament on hard courts since 2019.