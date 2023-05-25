Sports

Inter Milan win 2022-23 Coppa Italia title: Key stats

Inter claimed their ninth Coppa Italia title (Photo credit: Twitter/@Inter)

Serie A giants Inter Milan have won the 2022-23 edition of the Coppa Italia, beating Fiorentina 2-1. Nicolas Gonzalez handed Fiorentina a shock lead in the third minute before Lautaro Martinez scored a brace in the first half to hand Inter the cushion. It remained goalless after the break as Inter held on to secure silverware. Here are the stats.

A sixth managerial trophy for Simone Inzaghi

Simone Inzaghi claimed his third Coppa Italia honor as a manager. He won the prestigious domestic trophy with Lazio in 2018-19 and have now helped Inter win successive titles in this competition. Inzaghi has also won back-to-back Supercoppa Italiana honors with Inter. His side defeated AC Milan 3-0 in January 2023 to win the trophy. Previously, he won the trophy twice with Lazio.

Joint-second-most Coppa Italia title for Inter

Inter claimed their ninth Coppa Italia title, going level with AS Roma (9). Inter have won the trophy in 1939, 1978, 1982, 2005, 2006, 2010, 2011, 2022, and 2023. Juventus have won the trophy a record 14 times, including four in succession from 2015-2018. Meanwhile, Inter played their 15th Coppa Italia final.

Inter's journey in the tourney

Inter beat Parma 2-1 in extra time in the round of 16. Inter then enjoyed a narrow 1-0 win in the quarters against Atalanta. Inter beat rivals Juventus in a two-legged semi-final 2-1 on aggregate. And now they beat Fiorentina 2-1.

100 goals for Martinez in Inter colors

As per Opta, Martinez has now raced to 101 goals for Inter, having made 235 appearances. In the 2022-23 season, Martinez has raced to 27 goals in all competitions. It's now his best season for Inter, having surpassed 25 goals scored in 2021-22. Martinez is now the ninth player to score 100-plus goals for Inter.

Inter's story in 2022-23

Inter have lifted two trophies in the 2022-23 campaign just like last season. However, they can win the UEFA Champions League as well, having reached the final. In Serie A, Inter are third with 66 points from 36 games.