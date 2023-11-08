Neymar's girlfriend and daughter escape kidnapping attempt in Sao Paulo

08:29 pm Nov 08, 2023

Armed suspects were looking for Neymar's girlfriend Bruna Bianciardi and the couple's daughter, Mavie (Photo credit: X/@neymarjr)

Football superstar Neymar's girlfriend and daughter went on to avoid a kidnapping attempt in Brazil's Sao Paulo. R7 newspaper (via Marca) reported that the two armed suspects were looking for Neymar's girlfriend Bruna Bianciardi and the couple's daughter, Mavie. However, luck favored them as they weren't home during the time of the invasion. Here are further details.

Why does this story matter?

This is the second such instance related to the kidnapping of a footballer's family in recent weeks. Liverpool player Luis Díaz's parents were seized at gunpoint in his hometown of Barrancas, Colombia by left-wing guerrillas of the National Liberation Army (ELN) on October 28. Diaz's mother was found but his father is still missing. ELN has demanded "security guarantees" before his release.

Key details of the attempted kidnapping of Neymar's family

As per R7, the parents of Neymar's girlfriend, Bianciardi, were tied up and robbed in an attempted kidnapping. Bianciardi's parents, however, were on the scene when the suspects invaded. The report suggested that the couple were tied up in their own home, but are not thought to be injured from the attack. A criminal gang in Cotia is behind this attack.

One of the suspects has been arrested

According to the Municipal Civil Guard (GCM), one of the suspects has already been arrested. He is a resident of the condominium where the Biancardi family has a house. Meanwhile, the others fled with luxury handbags, watches and jewelry. Notably, Neighbors called the authorities after noticing that something strange was going on in the house.

Neymar undergoes an ACL surgery

Neymar made a big-money switch from Paris Saint-Germain to Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal in the 2023 summer transfer window. He scored 118 goals for PSG in 173 matches across six seasons. Neymar, who suffered several injuries at PSG, suffered a blow last month on international duty after rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament while on international duty with Brazil. He has undergone surgery this month.