Copa America: Brazil beat Chile, will face Peru in semi-finals

Written by Parth Dhall Twitter Last updated on Jul 03, 2021, 03:01 pm

Ten-man Brazil beat Chile at Copa America, will face Peru in semi-finals

Brazil defeated Chile in their quarter-final clash at the Copa America in Rio on Friday. They managed to claim a 1-0 win despite playing the second half with 10 men as Gabriel Jesus was sent off. Substitute Lucas Paqueta scored after the half-time, driving Brazil to an important victory. Brazil will next face Peru, who beat Paraguay earlier in the day.

Match

How did the match pan out?

Brazil had an opportunity to draw first blood after 20 minutes, however, Neymar missed the target altogether. Jesus also was also denied a goal soon after. The two teams had nothing separate in a goal-less first half. Paqueta scored 60 seconds into the second half, volleying home from close range. Although Jesus was sent off right after the goal, Brazil held their nerves.

Twitter Post

WATCH: Here's why Jesus was shown the red card

The challenge that sent Gabriel Jesus 𝗢𝗙𝗙 in the 48th minute for Brazil vs. Chile. 😳🇧🇷



[via @TSN_Sports]pic.twitter.com/reNCEhZqVm — City Chief (@City_Chief) July 3, 2021

Disappointment

'Jesus had his eye on the ball', said Neymar

Brazil forward Neymar was disappointed after Jesus was shown the red card. "Jesus was just bad luck. He had his eye on the ball, not on the man, and unfortunately, he was sent off," he said after the win. "Every day that goes by we have tests to make us stronger, to prove that we can play under all kinds of circumstances."

SF

Brazil will face Peru in the semis

Brazil will now lock horns with Peru in what will be a repeat of the 2019 Copa America final, which the former won 3-1. Notably, Peru advanced after beating Paraguay 4-3 on penalties after a 3-3 draw. Just like Brazil, Peru were also reduced to 10 men after Andre Carrillo was sent off in the 84th minute. However, Peru won the action-packed encounter.

Information

A look at the upcoming matches

The other quarter-finals will be played on Saturday. Uruguay face Colombia, while Argentina will take on Ecuador. Thereafter, the two semi-finals will be held on July 6 and 7 respectively. The final is set to take place on July 11.