Decoding the oldest goal-scorers in UEFA Champions League history

By Rajdeep Saha 06:30 pm Nov 08, 202306:30 pm

Pepe scored in FC Porto's 2-0 win over Antwerp, becoming the oldest scorer in UEFA Champions League (Photo credit: X/@FCPorto)

Age is just a number and several footballers just go about playing till the time their body allows as they also remain sharp mentally. Former Real Madrid legend Pepe scripted history on matchday four of the UEFA Champions League 2023-24 season. Pepe scored in FC Porto's 2-0 win over Antwerp, becoming the oldest scorer in the tournament ever. Here we decode the oldest goal-scorers.

40 years 254 days: Pepe (Porto)

Pepe scored in the 91st minute for FC Porto in a crucial Group H clash as the club kept its chance alive of securing progression to the knockout stages. At 40 years and 254 days, Pepe got his goal with a trademark header following a superb cross from Francisco Conceicao. Notably, Pepe made his 116th appearance in the Champions League.

38 years 59 days: Francesco Totti (Roma)

Former AS Roma legend Francesco Totti held the record before Pepe broke the same. Totti achieved the record in the 2013-14 season when he scored versus CSKA Moscow for Roma at the age of 38 years and 59 days. Totti scored in the 43rd minute in a Group C contest but the match ended 1-1 as Vasili Berezutski equalized at the death.

37 years 290 days: Ryan Giggs (Manchester United)

Former Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs played a record 963 matches for the club, including 141 in the Champions League. In the 2010-11 season, Giggs scored in a Group C clash against Benfica at the age of 37 years and 290 days. Giggs helped United level the scores to 1-1 as the match ended in a draw.

37 years 87 days: Filippo Inzaghi (AC Milan)

Aged 37 years and 87 days, Filippo Inzaghi scored a crucial brace in AC Milan's 2-2 draw against Real Madrid. Gonzalo Higuain gave Real the lead before Inzaghi's brace helped Milan claim impetus. However, Pedro Leon's 94th-minute goal saw the visitors level the score in a Group G contest at the San Siro. Notably, Inzaghi won the Champions League twice with Milan (2002-03, 2006-07).

37 years 72 days: Javier Zanetti (Inter)

Javier Zanetti made his presence felt versus Tottenham Hotspur in the 2010-11 season (Group A). Aged 37 years and 72 days, Zanetti scored his side's opener in the second minute. Inter were 4-0 at half-time before Spurs rallied back with three goals from Gareth Bale. However, Inter prevailed 4-3. Notably, Zanetti made 858 appearances for Inter and won one Champions League honor in 2009-10.