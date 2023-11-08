Carlo Ancelotti: Decoding his managerial Champions League winning campaigns

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 01:13 pm Nov 08, 2023

Carlo Ancelotti has won four UEFA Champions League titles (Photo credit: X/@realmadrid)

One of the greatest managers in the last two decades, Carlo Ancelotti has found a tremendous amount of success in the UEFA Champions League. The Italian tactician has won the prestigious title four times, twice with AC Milan and twice with Real Madrid. His record speaks volumes about his stature as a manager in Europe's elite club competition. We decode his managerial UCL-winning campaigns.

Why does this story matter?

Ancelotti has often been synonymous with the UEFA Champions League for the success that his teams have received over the years. He is one of the three managers in the competition's history to win 100-plus matches as a manager. He also surpassed Sir Alex Ferguson (190) in terms of most matches managed in the competition's history. A true genius, Ancelotti is a massive figure.

Ancelotti's first taste of European glory

Ancelotti won his first UCL title with AC Milan in the 2002-23 season when they defeated Juventus in the final on penalties. The Rossoneri also won the Italian Cup that year on penalties defeating AS Roma in the final. However, they finished third in the Serie A behind Juventus and arch-rivals Inter Milan. They registered 18 wins and seven draws, registering 61 points.

Breaking down Milan's 2002-03 UCL campaign

Milan topped the first UCL group stage, winning four matches while suffering two defeats. Their two losses came against Lens and Deportivo La Coruna. They topped the second group stage winning four and losing two matches. Real Madrid and Dortmund defeated them. Milan defeated Ajax, Inter, and Juventus in the knockouts. Filippo Inzaghi was Milan's leading goal-scorer (10) while Rui Costa amassed five assists.

Ancelotti's second UCL crown with Milan

Milan won the UCL title again in the 2006-07 season under the tutelage of Ancelotti. They defeated Liverpool 2-1 in the final. The Rossoneri bowed out of Coppa Italia in the semifinals against Roma on penalties. They also finished third in the Serie A, behind Roma and Lazio. Milan registered 19 wins and 12 draws amassing 61 points (seven defeats).

Breaking down their 2006-07 UCL campaign

Milan topped their group, winning three matches while securing a solitary draw. They also suffered two defeats against Lille and AEK Athens in the group stage. The Rossoneri defeated Celtic, Bayern and Manchester United to reach the final before gaining impetus over the Reds. Ricardo Kaka was the leading goal-scorer with 10 goals. Clarence Seedorf with four assists was Milan's leading assist provider.

Ancelotti guided Real Madrid to their La Decima

Ancelotti in his first stint guided Real Madrid to their 10th UCL title in the 2013-14 season. Although Los Blancos finished third in La Liga behind Atletico Madrid and Barcelona, they won the Copa del Rey title defeating Barcelona in the finals. They registered 87 points courtesy of 27 wins and six draws while suffering five defeats. They were behind Barcelona in goal difference.

Breaking down Real Madrid's 2013-14 UCL campaign

Real Madrid topped the group registering five wins and a draw securing 16 points. Their only draw (2-2) came against Juventus. Los Blancos defeated Schalke, Borussia Dortmund, and Bayern before reaching the finals against Atletico Madrid. They defeated their rivals 4-1 in the finals. Cristiano Ronaldo topped the goal-scorers charts with record-breaking 17 goals. Angel Di Maria was Real Madrid's highest assist provider (6).

Real Madrid won the 2021-22 UCL under Ancelotti's guidance

In his second stint, the Italian tactician guided Real Madrid to their 13th UCL crown in the 2021-22 season. Los Blancos also won the La Liga title by a margin of 13 points over second-placed Barcelona. They registered 26 wins and four draws while suffering four defeats. Real Madrid also won the Supercopa but bowed out in the quarter-finals of the Copa del Rey.

Breaking down Real Madrid's 2021-22 UCL campaign

Los Blancos won five matches in the group stages while losing against Sheriff Tiraspol in the 2021-22 UCL campaign. Real Madrid defeated Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea, and Manchester City in their journey to the final. They defeated Liverpool 1-0 in the title clash. Benzema was the leading goal-scorer with 15 goals while Vinicius Jr. is the second-most assist provider with six assists.