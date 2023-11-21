Arshdeep Singh owns third-best T20I average among pacers: Stats

By Gaurav Tripathi 12:30 pm Nov 21, 2023

Arshdeep averages under 19 in T20Is (Source: X/@BCCI)

Team India will shift its focus to T20I cricket after the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup. The Men in Blue, under Suryakumar Yadav's leadership, will host Australia in a five-match T20I series, starting November 23. Eyes will be on Arshdeep Singh, who has been stellar in the format. He owns the third-best average among full-member team pacers with at least 50 T20 wickets.

Third-best bowling average among pacers

Arshdeep's average of 18.87 is the third-best among pacers with 50 or more T20I wickets (only full-member team players). Only Pakistan's Umar Gul (16.97) and South Africa's Dale Steyn (18.35) are ahead in this regard. No left-arm pacer is ahead of Arshdeep on this list. Among Indians with at least 50 T20I wickets, only left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav owns a better average (14.57).

Joint-third-fastest pacer to complete 50 T20I wickets

Earlier this year, Arshdeep became the joint-third-fastest pacer to complete 50 T20I wickets, having reached the landmark in 33 games. (only full-member team players). Ireland's Mark Adair (28) and South Africa's Lungi Ngidi (32) have reached the milestone faster. Arshdeep is the fastest to get the feat among left-arm fast bowlers. Among Indians, only Kuldeep has reached the feat faster (30 games).

Most T20I wickets since debut

Arshdeep made his T20I debut against England in July 2022. He did not take long to become a regular member of India's T20I XI. The 24-year-old has now raced to 54 scalps in 36 games with the help of a solitary four-wicket haul. His economy rate in the format is 8.36. No other full-member team bowler has taken more T20I wickets since Arshdeep's debut.

50 T20 wickets in 2023 loading for Arshdeep

The star left-arm pacer has so far returned with 48 scalps in 38 T20 matches this year at 24.10. His economy rate in 2023 reads 8.79. 21 of these wickets have come in 15 T20Is at 20.04. In the recently-concluded Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy, the Punjab pacer returned with 10 wickets in nine games at an economy rate of 7.59.