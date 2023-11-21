Decoding Steve Smith's T20 stats on Indian soil

After clinching the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup title, Australia will meet hosts India in a five-match T20I series, starting on November 23. Eyes will be on Steve Smith, who is likely to open the innings alongside Travis Head. The batter has played a plethora of T20 cricket on Indian soil and is well-versed with the conditions. Here are his T20 stats in India.



Smith has been the backbone of Australia's batting line-up in ODIs and Tests. However, his numbers in the T20I format have been below par. Owing to the same, he played just one game in the last year's ICC T20 World Cup. With the next T20 WC taking place in June next year, the right-handed batter is determined to grab the opening spot.

Smith has played 101 T20 matches on Indian soil

Smith has played 101 T20 matches on Indian soil, returning with 2,352 runs at 34.08. His strike rate of 125.44 is certainly on the lower side. The tally includes nine half-centuries and a solitary ton. 2,061 of these runs have come in the Indian Premier League (IPL) at 36.15. In seven T20Is in the nation, Smith has garnered 135 runs at 22.5.

Successive BBL tons lifted his stocks in T20 cricket

Smith's stocks in T20 cricket went up after he smoked successive tons for Sydney Sixers in the 2022-23 Big Bash League (BBL). He finished the season with 346 runs in just five games at an exceptional average of 86.5. His strike rate of 174.74 was the highest for any batter in the season. Notably, Smith opened the innings in all five games.

His numbers in T20I cricket

Overall, Smith has mustered 1,008 runs in 63 T20Is for Australia at an average of 25.2. His strike rate in the format reads 125.21. He has plundered four half-centuries with the best of 90. Since his 80*-run knock versus Pakistan in November 2019, Smith has failed to smash a single fifty. Since 2020, he has managed just 431 T20I runs at 22.68.