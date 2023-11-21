Decoding Suryakumar Yadav's stats as captain in T20 cricket

1/5

Sports 2 min read

Decoding Suryakumar Yadav's stats as captain in T20 cricket

By Gaurav Tripathi 10:28 am Nov 21, 202310:28 am

SKY has been sensational in T20Is (Source: X/@BCCI)

Suryakumar Yadav will make his Team India captaincy debut in the upcoming five-match home T20I series against Australia, starting on November 23. The dashing batter will lead a bunch of young faces as several key figures have been rested following a demanding 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup campaign. Notably, SKY has been sensational in T20Is. Here we decode his captaincy stats in T20 cricket.

2/5

Over 500 runs as captain in T20s

As per ESPNcricinfo, Suryakumar has led in 17 T20 matches so far since leading for the first time in 2019. He has fared excellently with the bat in these matches, accumulating 510 runs at 39.23. His strike rate reads a jaw-dropping 166.12. The tally includes four half-centuries with 94* being his best score. The batter also has three ducks in this regard.

3/5

Led MI in a solitary game

SKY has led once in the Indian Premier League (IPL) as well. He captained Mumbai Indians (MI) for the clash against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) earlier this year. The dasher scored a fiery 25-ball 43 as the five-time champions comfortably chased down 186 in 17.4 overs. SKY's stellar knock was laced with four boundaries and three maximums.

4/5

Only Indian with over 1,000 T20I runs in a year

Suryakumar has been ruling the T20I format since his debut in March 2021. He boasts 1,841 runs in 53 T20Is at 46.02, striking at 172.70. The tally includes three centuries and 15 fifties. Last year, SKY became the first Indian cricketer to slam over 1,000 T20I runs in a calendar year. He finished with 1,164 runs in 2022, striking at 187.43.

5/5

The incredible strike rate of Suryakumar

Suryakumar has 18 fifty-plus scores in T20I cricket. His strike rates in each of these innings read as (starting from his first) - 183.8, 147.06, 155, 209.6, 212.7, 172.7, 261.5, 191.6, 151.5, 277.2, 204, 170, 244, 217.6, 141.66, 219.60, 188.64, and 135.55. Suryakumar has an overall strike rate of 172.70 in T20I cricket, the highest by any batter in the format (Minimum: 1,000 runs).