West Indies have named their squad for the upcoming three-match home ODI series against England, starting on December 3. While bowling all-rounder Matthew Forde has earned his maiden international call-up, batting all-rounder Sherfane Rutherford is also in line to make his ODI debut. Veteran wicket-keeper-batter Shane Dowrich, once a regular in the Test team, has also been called up. Here are further details.

Alzarri Joseph named vice-captain

While Shai Hope will continue to lead the team, speedster Alzarri Joseph has been named the vice-captain in Rovman Powell's absence. "We named Alzarri Joseph as vice-captain as he demonstrated maturity and good leadership qualities for the Leeward Islands Hurricanes during the recent CG United Super50 Cup," Lead Selector Desmond Haynes said in an official statement.

Pooran, Holder to miss the series

Cricket West Indies also confirmed that key figures Nicholas Pooran and Jason Holder have opted out for this series as they prioritize the other formats. Veterans Shimron Hetmyer, Brandon King, and Roston Chase will be expected to step up. Meanwhile, opener Kjorn Ottley, who played two ODIs in January 2021, has also been included in the squad.

WI did not qualify for 2023 WC

WI did not feature in the recently-concluded ICC Cricket World Cup as they failed to finish in the top two of the qualifying event. The side has, in fact, endured a torrid run across formats in recent years. Though the team won't feature in the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy as well, they would want to strengthen the ODI team for the 2027 WC.

West Indies squad for England ODI series

West Indies squad: Shai Hope (C), Alzarri Joseph (VC), Alick Athanaze, Yannic Cariah, Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Shane Dowrich, Matthew Forde, Shimron Hetmyer, Brandon King, Gudakesh Motie, Kjorn Ottley, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Oshane Thomas.