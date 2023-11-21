David Warner rested for T20I series against India: Details here

By Gaurav Tripathi 09:18 am Nov 21, 2023

Aaron Hardie has replaced him in the squad (Source: X/@ICC)

Veteran Australian opener David Warner has been withdrawn from the upcoming T20I series against India, starting November 23. The southpaw was instrumental to Australia's triumph in the recently-concluded 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup. While he was named in Australia's initial squad for the T20I series, he will now head home. All-rounder Aaron Hardie has replaced him in the squad. Here are further details.

Warner mustered over 500 runs in the tournament

With 535 runs at 48.64, Warner finished the 2023 WC as Australia's highest run-getter. He smoked a couple of fiery centuries. Meanwhile, Cricket Australia confirmed Warner's unavailability for the five-match India T20I series on November 21. "Selectors decided Warner would return home on the back of a successful yet demanding World Cup campaign," Cricket Australia said via a statement.

Warner joins these names

Besides Warner, speedsters Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc are also heading home alongside all-rounders Cameron Green and Mitchell Marsh. Sean Abbott, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith, Marcus Stoinis, and Adam Zampa are the WC winners who will stay back in India for the T20I series. Matthew Wade will lead the team.

Here are Warner's T20I stats

Warner has featured in 99 fixtures since debuting against South Africa in 2009. He has racked up 2,894 runs, averaging 32.88. He has struck at a remarkable rate of 141.30. The prolific batter owns a hundred (100*), besides scoring 24 fifties. At home, Warner has clobbered 977 runs at 39.08. Meanwhile, he has managed 1,027 and 890 runs in away and neutral venues, respectively.

Australia's T20I squad for India series

Australia's T20I squad for India series: Matthew Wade (c), Aaron Hardie, Jason Behrendorff, Sean Abbott, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Tanveer Sangha, Matt Short, Steve Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa.