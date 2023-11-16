Shubman Gill smokes his fourth 50-plus ODI score against NZ

By Gaurav Tripathi 11:48 am Nov 16, 202311:48 am

Gill averages 84.28 against NZ in ODIs (Source: X/@BCCI)

India defeated New Zealand by 70 runs in the first semi-final of the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup. Shubman Gill was instrumental to India's triumph as he smoked an unbeaten 80 off 66 balls. His knock was laced with eight boundaries and three sixes. This was his fourth 50-plus score against the Kiwis in ODIs. Here we decode his stats against NZ.

A brilliant hand from Gill

Batting first in Mumbai, India were off to a flying start as both openers Gill and Rohit Sharma (47) attacked from the outset. Gill continued to bat well after Rohit's departure and looked set to hammer his maiden WC ton. However, he had to leave the field midway due to cramps. He returned in the final over as India finished at 397/4.

His numbers against NZ

As mentioned, this was Gill's fourth score of 50 or more against NZ in ODIs. Both his tons against the Kiwis came in the home ODI series earlier this year. In the series opener, he became the first batter to smoke an ODI double-ton against NZ. Having played 10 ODIs against NZ, Gill has raced to 590 runs at 84.28 (SR: 109.66).

13th ODI fifty for Gill

Meanwhile, this was Gill's 13th half-century in ODI cricket. He has truly been sensational in the format. Having played 43 ODIs, the star batter has raced to 2,267 runs at an average of 62.97. The tally also includes six centuries. This was his fourth fifty in the ongoing event as he has raced to 350 runs in eight games at 50.

Gill has the second-best batting average in ODIs

Gill's current ODI average of 62.97 is the second-highest among batters with at least 1,000 runs. He is only behind the former Netherlands all-rounder Ryan ten Doeschate (67). No other batter has a 60-plus average in this regard. Among Indians, Virat Kohli follows Gill on the list with an average of 58.69. Notably, Gill's ODI strike rate is 103.61.

1,500 runs in 2023

Gill has raced to 1,580 in 28 ODIs in 2023 at an average of 65.83. Notably, Gill is the only active batter to accomplish 1,500 ODI runs in a calendar year. Five of his six ODI tons have come this year. The tally includes a historic double-hundred (208) against New Zealand. Gill has also smoked nine ODI half-centuries in 2023.