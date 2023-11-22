Decoding Glenn Maxwell's T20I stats against India

By Atrayo Bhattacharya Nov 22, 2023

Maxwell is Australia's second-highest run-getter against India in T20Is (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

Australia will face India in a five-match T20I series starting from November 23 in Visakhapatnam. Glenn Maxwell, who has been exceptional for Australia in limited-overs cricket will be key for the visitors in the absence of many senior players. He has a great record against India in T20Is and understands the conditions brilliantly. Here are his T20I stats against India.

Why does this story matter?

Maxwell has been a vital player for the Aussies in limited-overs cricket. His ability to contribute with bat and ball makes him a very crucial player for them in their T20I setup. He has been brilliant in T20Is and his record in India is also very good. With the T20 World Cup coming up next year, Maxwell will look to be at his best.

Australia's second-highest run-getter against India in T20Is

The veteran dasher holds a decent record versus India in T20Is. He is Australia's second-highest run-scorer against India in this format with 438 runs in 19 matches against India at an average of 27.37. Maxwell owns a strike rate of 141.74 while slamming a century two fifties versus India. Maxwell is only behind Aaron Finch's T20I tally of 500 runs against India.

Fourth-highest run-getter against India in T20Is

Maxwell is the fourth-highest run-scorer against India in T20Is with 438 runs. WI's Nicholas Pooran has scored the most runs against India in T20Is with 592 runs followed by Finch's tally of 500 runs. England's Jos Buttler is third with 475 T20I runs against India. Among the aforementioned batters, only Maxwell has slammed a T20I ton against the Men in Blue.

Maxwell has played 100-plus T20 matches in India

The 35-year-old dasher has featured in 117 T20s in India, slamming 2,486 runs. Maxwell owns a batting average of 24.37 on Indian soil while maintaining a strike rate of 157.64. He has scored 2,719 runs in 124 Indian Premier League matches at 26.40 with a strike rate of 157.62. Maxwell has hammered 18 fifties in the competition while slamming 158 sixes.

A look at his T20I numbers

Maxwell is Australia's third-highest run-getter in T20Is with 2,159 runs in 98 matches at 28.40. He owns an impressive strike rate of 150.97 while slamming three centuries and ten fifties. He is the only Aussie batter with three T20I tons. Overall, he owns 9,099 runs in T20 cricket in 405 matches at 27.57. Maxwell has hammered 52 fifties and six centuries in this format.

Fastest ODI World Cup century

In the recently concluded ICC Cricket World Cup, Maxwell hammered a 40-ball 100, breaking the fastest century record in the He shattered Aiden Markram's record, also in the 2023 World Cup against Sri Lanka. His record-breaking century came against the Netherlands which helped Australia post a total of 399/8 in Bengaluru. Maxwell slammed nine boundaries and eight maximums during this sensational knock.

A record-breaking double century against Afghanistan

Maxwell topped his fastest ODI WC ton with a monumental knock of 201* against Afghanistan. Chasing 292, Australia were reeling at 91/7 when Maxwell and Pat Cummins stitched an unbeaten 202-run partnership. Maxwell suffered from cramps and couldn't move his legs but kept fighting. He slammed 10 sixes and 21 fours. He became the first batter to score an ODI double ton while chasing.