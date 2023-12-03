Premier League 2023-24, Newcastle United blow Manchester United away: Stats

By Rajdeep Saha 03:51 am Dec 03, 2023

Anthony Gordon finished off a neat NUFC move (Photo credit: X/@premierleague)

Newcastle United ripped apart Manchester United on matchday 14 of the Premier League 2023-24 season. The 1-0 scoreline doesn't reflect the utter domination the Magpies enjoyed. Man United were lucky to get to half-time at 0-0. In the second half, Anthony Gordon scored which was the winner. United were done by some brilliant Newcastle play. Here are the Premier League stats.

Unwanted numbers for MUFC in the first half

The visitors faced 14 shots in the first half of the match. As per BBC, it is their most in the first half of a Premier League game since October 2022 against Manchester City (15). Manchester United also had just two attempts. They last had fewer shots in the first half of a Premier League match in April 2022 against Liverpool.

Match stats and points table

Newcastle clocked 24 attempts, managing four shots on target. United had eight attempts with one shot on target. Newcastle had more possession (59%) in comparison to United's 41%. The visitors also had a poor 76% pass accuracy. In terms of the points table, Newcastle have moved up to fifth with 26 points from 14 matches. United have slipped to seventh and could go lower.

Poor United face the consequences

United were in shambles in the first half and hardly penetrated Newcastle's half. The pressure was large and somehow the Magpies failed to convert the chances. In the second half, Kieran Trippier found space on the right and his precise cross found Gordon, who scored. United could not impact the game in any kind and were lucky to see it off at 0-1.

Trippier registers his 7th assist this season

Trippier has now raced to seven assists in the Premier League 2023-24 season. Overall, he registered his 32nd assist in the competition. As per Squawka, Trippier holds the record for the most passes into the box (154), most chances created (41), and most accurate crosses (38) this season.

Massive records scripted by Newcastle United

Newcastle have now kept three consecutive league clean sheets versus Manchester United in the Premier League for the first time in 126 years. The Magpies have also won three successive matches in all competitions versus the Red Devils for the first time in 101 years. Newcastle have won back-to-back league games vs Manchester United for the first time in 51 years.