Premier League: Decoding Arsenal's title-winning campaigns under Arsene Wenger

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 07:01 pm Oct 29, 202307:01 pm

Arsenal won 3 PL honors under Arsene Wenger

Arsenal's most successful era came under their former legendary coach Arsene Wenger. The Frenchman was in charge of the North London outfit for 22 years where he broke several records and created an identity for the Gunners with his attractive brand of football. During his time, Wenger won three Premier League titles. Wenger turned 74 years old last week. Here are further details.

Arsenal's maiden Premier League title

The 1997-98 season was Wenger's first full season at Arsenal and he guided them to their first league title since 1991. The Gunners became the second team to win the double for the second time. Arsenal won 23 matches while registering nine draws and six defeats. Dennis Bergkamp clocked 16 goals and 12 assists, as he led the goals and assists charts for Arsenal.

Arsenal's second league title under Wenger

Arsenal won their next league title in the 2001-02 season and their second under Wenger. Eventually, the Gunners had a seven-point difference between them and second-placed Liverpool. Thierry Henry won the Golden Boot, scoring 24 goals while Robert Pires led the assist charts with 15 assists. Arsenal were the only team to score in every match of a single PL season.

The fewest away defeats in a single Premier League season

Arsenal were pretty good in away matches in the Premier League 2001-02 season. The Gunners did not suffer a single defeat in that season. Notably, they achieved it again in the 2003-04 season.

The historic 'Invincibles' season for Arsenal

Arsenal shattered a horde of records when they won the 2002-03 Premier League title without suffering a single defeat. It was their third PL title under the tutelage of Wenger. The Gunners won 26 matches while registering 12 draws in a spectacular season, amassing 90 points. Henry had a record-breaking season where he won the Golden Boot with 30 goals while providing six assists.

Arsenal broke many records in the 2002-03 PL season

It is the only time in history when a club suffered zero defeats in a PL season. Arsenal lost zero away matches in the 2001-02 and 2002-03 PL season. The Gunners recorded the longest unbeaten PL run, where they won 49 games between May 7, 2003 and October 24, 2004. Arsenal scored 73 goals while conceding on 26 occasions.

A look at Arsene Wenger's sensational records

Wenger was the longest-serving manager in the Premier League with 22 years of service for Arsenal. He won 15 Premier League Manager of the Month awards and three Manager of the Season awards., speaking volumes about his stature as a manager. Wenger managed 828 Premier League matches, winning 476, drawing 199, and losing 153. Arsenal scored 1,561 goals under Wenger, besides conceding 807.