Eden Hazard retires from football: Decoding his Premier League stats

By Rajdeep Saha 05:02 pm Oct 11, 202305:02 pm

Hazard made 245 appearances in the Premier League, scoring 85 goals and making 54 assists (Photo credit: X/@ChelseaFC)

Belgium international Eden Hazard announced his retirement from football on Tuesday. Hazard called it quits being aged just 32. He was constantly bothered by injuries and poor form during his stint with Real Madrid. Hazard, who joined Los Blancos in 2019 for £89m, made a huge impact in the Premier League. He was a top performer for Chelsea. Here we decode his PL stats.

Why does this story matter?

Hazard joined Chelsea in the summer of 2012 from Lille, for whom he scored 50 times in 194 matches. The versatile player became a crowd favorite at Stamford Bridge and enjoyed his best years here. He went on to make 352 appearances in all competitions, scoring 110 times. His career took a downward spiral thereafter. He scored seven goals in 76 appearances for Real.

85 goals and 54 assists in the Premier League

Hazard made 245 appearances in the Premier League, scoring 85 goals and making 54 assists. 17 of his goals were from the penalty spot. He clocked 491 shots out of which 218 were on target. He smashed the woodwork six times. He created 68 big chances. Hazard also clocked 138 tackles, 136 interceptions, and 34 clearances.

Breaking down his Premier League tally season-wise (2012-13 to 2016-17)

In the 2012-13 season, Hazard managed nine goals and 11 assists from 34 appearances. In 2013-14, he scored 14 times and made five assists from 35 matches. In 2014-15, he clocked 14 goals and nine assists from 38 matches. In 2015-16, Hazard managed four goals and three assists from 31 games. In 2016-17, he scored 16 times and provided five assists.

His PL stats from 2017-18 to 2018-19

In the 2017-18 season, the Chelsea ace managed 12 goals and four assists from 34 matches. His last season at Chelsea saw him clock 31 goals involvement. He managed 16 goals and 15 assists.

Hazard won it all in the Premier League

Hazard won two Premier League titles with Chelsea in 2014-15 and 2016-17 respectively. He was adjudged Player of the Season award in 2014-15. He won two Goal of the Month awards in 2016-17 and 2018-19 respectively. He also won the Playmaker award in 2018-19 for his 15 assists. He also bagged two Player of the Month awards in October 2016 and September 2018.

His overall numbers and trophy wins with Chelsea

As mentioned, Hazard scored 110 goals in 352 appearances. He is the club's fifth-highest scorer of all time. Hazard remains the third-highest scorer for Chelsea in the Premier League. Frank Lampard (147) and Didier Drogba (104) are above him. Hazard also clocked 77 assists for Chelsea in all competitions. He won six trophies with Chelsea, including two Europa League and one Champions League.

