Arsenal dig deep to win at Everton: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha September 17, 2023 | 11:53 pm 2 min read

Arsenal dug deep to secure a narrow win over struggling Everton at Goodison Park (Photo credit: X/@premierleague)

Arsenal dug deep to secure a narrow win over struggling Everton at Goodison Park on matchday 5 of the Premier League 2023-24 season on Sunday. The Gunners of late had suffered away at Everton in recent years, losing on four of their last five visits. But the Toffees were poor and Arsenal substitute Leandro Trossard handed the visitors a deserved win.

Key stats and points table

Arsenal clocked 13 attempts with four shots on target compared to Everton's one on target from eight attempts. Arsenal managed 75% ball possession and had a pass accuracy of 89%. Arsenal have 13 points from five matches (W4 D1) and are fourth (goal difference).

Arsenal script these massive records

As per Opta, Arsenal have now kept 12 away clean sheets in the Premier League since the start of last season. This is five more than the two teams with the next most (Fulham and Man City, 7 each). Since the start of the 2022-23 season, Arsenal have scored more goals from corners than any other team in the Premier League (16).

Everton suffer once again at home

Everton suffered a third successive defeat at Goodison Park this season. Notably, all three matches have been 0-1 in terms of results. Everton have a point from five matches this season (L4 D1).

How did the match pan out?

Arsenal saw Gabriel Martinelli's goal get ruled out by VAR in the 19th minute. The officials deemed Eddie Nketiah to have strayed offside in the build-up. In the second half, Arsenal upped the tempo and were rewarded from a corner. Bukayo Saka pulled a ball for Trossard, who slid in a left-footed shot past Jordan Pickford. Arsenal had another glorious chance but Pickford saved.

Saka continues his promising run

In 140 Premier League appearances, Saka has made 28 assists. In the 2023-24 season, the Englishman registered his second assist. He also has two goals to show. Trossard scored his 27th Premier League goal. He made his 139th appearance, including 20 for Arsenal.

